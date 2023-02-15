Elon Musk Under Threat From World’s Most Powerful People

The most powerful people in the world are out to get Elon Musk, and a conservative MEP believes he knows why. Tom Vandendriessche, a Flemish nationalist elected representative within the European Parliament, told Breitbart that the EU is repeatedly attacking Elon Musk and Twitter because they fear free speech.

Mr. Vandendriessche is a minor player politically. You decide if he speaks the truth.

We all know that the tyrannical EU has warned Elon Musk that they are coming for him with fines and worse if he doesn’t get on board with their anti-free speech views.

Now that Brussels passed the Digital Services Act, it’s worse. The act will force major social media platforms to implement more measures tackling what the bloc calls “disinformation”, including working with independent “fact checkers.”

Breitbart EU

Vandendriessche told Breitbart Europe that, in reality, many within the union actually fear the potential impact free speech could have on those in power.

“Social media has broken the control over the information people get to see,” the politician, who is a member of the populist Vlaams Belang party, said.

The MEP explained that the availability of “free information is far too dangerous for those in power” who want to maintain control.

“That’s why they want to ‘regulate’ social media,” he continued, emphasizing that EU talk of “hate speech and fake news” is really about people being able to contradict narratives drawn up by those in power, in turn allowing them to doubt the bloc’s “imposed version.”

“[T]he European Union is importing the Chinese totalitarian communist model where modern technology is used to oppress and disenfranchise citizens,” he said.

“Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter with the intention of making this the marketplace of ideas again, they have been threatening him,” he continued. “They fear that citizens will be able to speak freely on Twitter. Because they fear being driven from power.”

BEHAVE

The EU commissioner said he must behave. The UN regulator, the EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, attended the World Economic Forum last week. She threatened Elon Musk.

“We have the rules which must be complied with and otherwise, there will be sanctions. I think that the confidence has been weakened, and I had quite a high level of confidence when it comes to Twitter. I have to say that we worked with knowledgeable people, with layers, with sociologists, who understood that they have to behave in some decent way. Not to cause really big harm to society. ..”

Elon Musk recently shared his views on diversity which align with his views on free speech. But, the powerful will never go along with this. They are so close to what they want.

World Governance

Elon Musk spoke against the idea of a “world government” at the World Governance Summit since it could lead to civilizational collapse. He said it didn’t happen in history because many other civilizations did exist. He warned that we should not cooperate too much. We need diversity of opinion.

BREAKING: @ElonMusk speaks out against the idea of a “World Government” at the “World Government Summit” and warns it could lead to civilizational collapse. pic.twitter.com/7hBrIY9SMP — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 15, 2023

Related