Gallup Poll: Americans Are Dissatisfied with ‘Immigration’

A new Gallup poll found that Americans want decreased [illegal] immigration. Gallup, Axios, and other media equate immigration with illegal immigration. They no longer distinguish between the two. Unfortunately, that mindset means our borders are ruined and our immigration laws ignored.
Americans favor immigration, but not illegal immigration. The poll ignored the distinction. View complete questions and responses yourself (PDF download).
Since Biden, dissatisfaction with ‘immigration’ has spiked. Only 28% of Americans are satisfied with the immigration into the US. It’s the lowest in a decade. Nearly two-thirds of those want less immigration.
Axios’s Mike Allen said it “is likely tied to the record numbers of crossings at the US-Mexico border over the past two years [aka illegal immigration of unvetted people from around the world].
He says “likely” as if he’s unsure.
Still, 52% of Democrats are pleased with the immigration levels. We can’t say why, but we suggest it’s because they will get their permanent electoral majority and never have to deal with a Republican again in any significant way.
According to Axios, Biden “has struggled to handle unprecedented levels of migration throughout the Western Hemisphere.”
THE ROOT CAUSES
That is so very dishonest. The migration into the US all comes from Biden’s dismantling of immigration laws and perks for aliens coming illegally, including promises never to deport them. In Europe, it’s similar. The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, told GB News that Brussels and ‘the man whose name I’m not allowed to say’ are responsible for the massive wave of illegal immigrants trying to pour through Serbia.
We’ll use this man’s initials, GS. GS and Brussels have made those intentions known, but any mention in the media of their roles is immediately shut down.
In November 2015, GS told Europe to take in at least one million refugees a year.
GS is a funder of pro-migration groups all over the world. Oddly, he argues that his beliefs “uphold European values”.
In a May 12 memo, titled “Migration Governance and Enforcement Portfolio Review”, GS argues that the refugee crisis should be accepted as the “new normal.” He and his money are influencing global immigration policy.
Gallup didn’t separate illegal immigration out, and it makes the poll far less reliable on so many levels.
What gets me is the people on Welfare actually saw Illegal Immigration as good. That is until they found out that the Illegal Aliens were getting a better deal. The working Poor are seeing downward pressure on wages and their jobs going to Illegal Aliens. They are quickly getting pissed.
Democrats are seeing an explosion in crime in their Big Blue Cities and that crime is from mostly Black People. This because Blacks are a large working poor Block and the working part is disappearing to Illegal Aliens. Hungry and unemployed People do irrational things.
Blacks need to understand that Democrats want them on the Plantation. Illegal Immigration is payback for moving towards the Republican Party. When Democrats lost both the Black and Hispanic Vote, they had no choice, but to steal the 2020 Election. Democrats Loath Blacks and if Blacks aren’t voting Democrat, Democrats want to destroy any Black who doesn’t Vote Democrat. Blacks shouldn’t feel alone, Democrats want to destroy everyone who isn’t a Card Carrying, Devil Worshiping, Liberal Democrat.
The problem is that Democrats now have a 20 Million Illegal Alien Army (about the size of the Black Male population) who will resist deportation. This is going to get very nasty! We need to start by going after their employers, but they are the Rich Democrats and the Rich Democrats in America have a “special” Justice System. What the Democrats are now trying to do is create class warfare among the poor and middle class. Blacks and Illegal Aliens will fight each other, but the Democrat hope is that they will also go after Whites (Including Hispanics) who will then be forced to go after both Blacks and Illegal Aliens. You see, if we are fighting each other, we won’t be fighting the Rich. If the Middle Class destroys the poor then the Rich and the Government won’t have to deal with the Poor. By the way the Democrat run Government doesn’t want to deal with the retired either, they are moving Republican.