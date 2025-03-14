Trump Should Consider the Deal of the Century with Canada

When Doug Ford talked about shutting off line 5, the oil to the United States, he would have shut off all the oil to eastern Canada. Ford wasn’t using his head. A Line 5 shutdown would significantly impact Eastern Canada, potentially leading to fuel shortages, price hikes, and economic disruption, particularly in Ontario and Quebec, as the pipeline is a vital source of oil for refineries in the region.

Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith, has kept her cool as Donald Trump has criticized Canada or made jokes Canadians don’t appreciate. She would love to make a deal with the United States to give the US more access to their oil sands.

Ezra Levant has a better idea than tariffs on fuel. He wants Trump to make the deal of the century with Alberta for their oil. It would push China out of Canada because the US would buy it all. He wants The Keystone Pipeline back.

Levant also discusses the things that the US wants that are reasonable.

He’s also concerned that some of Donald Trump’s rhetoric is turning the conservatives off, and they might not come out to vote. They really need to get rid of liberal Mark Carney. They desperately need a conservative leader, which they have in Mr. Poilievre.

Watch:

