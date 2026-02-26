Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Religious Clown World: The Left Is Ruining the Methodists

Religious Clown World: The Left Is Ruining the Methodists

M Dowling
The Edge Hills United Methodist Church isn’t singing hymns to God in the clip below. They decided to sing a little ditty about ICE, our honorable law enforcement agents. ICE agents risk their lives to save this nation.

ICE agents are trying to keep us safe from monsters. Also, secondarily, they are trying to maintain our sovereignty, our vote, and our fiscal sanity.

The far left is ruining the Methodists, along with other religions. First off, why do they have an LGBTQIA flag hanging in a church? Better yet, tell me why the LGBTQ+++ have a flag. In my humble opinion, it’s a weapon to diminish other flags, and now crosses. The LGBs should consider breaking off from the TQIA+++ designation.

The cross isn’t as prominent as the flag, and there is no US flag. In the Starbucks near me, they hang all the gay flags for PRIDE month, and they include the pedo flag.

Here are some of the people these religious people want to protect:

You want this guy babysitting your children, perhaps?

Would you trust this one with your dog?

Another potential babysitter:

Definitely babysitter material. We should ask Judge Boasberg to let them move into his home.

Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

Churches have fallen for toxic empathy, and “empathy” that ignores morals and requires the individual to so identify with the “feelings” of the supposed “victims” that they identify with them and join their depravities. Jesus never modeled such nonsense. His message, “Go and sin no more!”

