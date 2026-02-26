Religious Clown World: The Left Is Ruining the Methodists

The Edge Hills United Methodist Church isn’t singing hymns to God in the clip below. They decided to sing a little ditty about ICE, our honorable law enforcement agents. ICE agents risk their lives to save this nation.

ICE agents are trying to keep us safe from monsters. Also, secondarily, they are trying to maintain our sovereignty, our vote, and our fiscal sanity.

🎶Say it once, say it twice

we will not put up with ICE🎶 Edge Hills United Methodist Church engaging in a sing-a-long. pic.twitter.com/zQYOWJ2Tpz — Protestia (@Protestia) February 26, 2026

The far left is ruining the Methodists, along with other religions. First off, why do they have an LGBTQIA flag hanging in a church? Better yet, tell me why the LGBTQ+++ have a flag. In my humble opinion, it’s a weapon to diminish other flags, and now crosses. The LGBs should consider breaking off from the TQIA+++ designation.

The cross isn’t as prominent as the flag, and there is no US flag. In the Starbucks near me, they hang all the gay flags for PRIDE month, and they include the pedo flag.

Here are some of the people these religious people want to protect:

You want this guy babysitting your children, perhaps?

On Feb. 24, ICE Boston arrested Miguel Angel Gonzalez-Navarro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Gonzalez-Navarro’s extensive criminal history includes felony convictions for illegal re-entry (three times), charges for assault and battery (multiple), false citizenship,… pic.twitter.com/vYZEHuoyxu — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) February 26, 2026

Would you trust this one with your dog?

This illegal alien thought his he could escape his past criminal history which includes weapons and aggravated theft convictions in Colombia. WRONG! Our officers arrested Luis Alejandro Buitrago-Leal and he is now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/AuKM3b4flt — ERO New York City (@ERONewYork) February 26, 2026

Another potential babysitter:

ICE San Diego arrested Juan Estrada Almager, a criminal alien from Cuba. Estrada is an aggravated felon with convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession/manufacturing of Methamphetamine. pic.twitter.com/iqlS69ZUkF — ICE San Diego (@EROSanDiego) February 25, 2026

Definitely babysitter material. We should ask Judge Boasberg to let them move into his home.