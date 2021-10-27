Investigation of the the Baldwin Shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza

















Officials presented their findings in the shooting death of Director of Cinematography Halyna Hutchins and wounding of Director Joel Souza. Two other people, the set armorer and the assistant director, are involved. All have been cooperative in the investigation.

They have the gun fired by Alec Baldwin. The investigators have the spent casing and the lead recovered from Mr. Souza’s shoulder.

They said it is too soon to determine if they will recommend charges. All options are on the table, and no one has been ruled out as possibly criminally culpable.

