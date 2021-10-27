Investigation of the the Baldwin Shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza

Officials presented their findings in the shooting death of Director of Cinematography Halyna Hutchins and wounding of Director Joel Souza. Two other people, the set armorer and the assistant director, are involved. All have been cooperative in the investigation.
They have the gun fired by Alec Baldwin. The investigators have the spent casing and the lead recovered from Mr. Souza’s shoulder.
They said it is too soon to determine if they will recommend charges. All options are on the table, and no one has been ruled out as possibly criminally culpable.
Watch:
Uncanny. Just perusing some memes (thoughtcrime wrongthink) mocking comrade kommissar of cultural crepitations and greatest thespian ever Alec Baldwin.
Highlights include photochopping the accidental shooting scene from Pulp Fiction and the debaters coffee table change my mind with scenes from SNL and WAR movies as well.
The firearms “expert” comrade was fired from another movie production with hardly a glowing review to be found that isn’t from cousin Booger’s blog spot.
In the Peter Principle FAIL society being able or competent is a bug and not a feature!
The dumbest tweet of the day winner is…it’s Trump’s fault this shooting.
Forward, yes we can.
This is manslaughter.
It’s simple, all three belong in jail, because all three should have been able to properly verify the status of the gun being safe and all three should have. What will gall me is if Baldwin doesn’t spend the rest of his life in jail. He pointed a gun at someone and pulled the trigger without inspecting it and making sure it was safe. In the military, you NEVER take the word of someone else that a gun is safe, you check it yourself. At my gun range, not making a weapon safe when you leave the range means banishment. Movie Stars should do no less and if they are not comfortable properly handling a weapon they don’t belong any where near a gun. You never draw a gun on person unless you plan to shoot center mass and kill them. Liberals think guns are the problem, but in most cases it’s incompetent Liberals who are irresponsible who are the problem. There were 3 major problems that are 100% Baldwin’s responsibility. One was defective guns accidentally discharging, those guns should have been banished from the set. Two was live fire target practice on the set. Live ammo should have never been near the movie set, except for licensed professional security personnel if needed with a holstered weapon that never leaves their person. Three was drawing a gun and pointing it at someone; it doesn’t matter if he was told the gun wasn’t loaded.