Bureaucrats Ramp Up Vax Demands as Child Hospitalizations Decline Sharply

















The U.S. is seeing fewer Covid hospital admissions among kids and adults alike. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospital admissions are declining sharply among U.S. children with Covid-19 in particular, even more than adults.

Throughout the nation, people are fired for not being vaccinated and draconian mandates are passed down from government officials. At the same time, the FDA and CDC are rushing approval of the COVID vaccine for children, ages 5-11.

The Story

Daily pediatric admissions with confirmed Covid have fallen 56% since the end of August to an average of about 0.2 per 100,000, according to Department of Health and Human Services data. Among adults, new admissions fell 54% to 2.1 per 100,000 in the same period, the data show, Bloomberg reported.

That is as school reopened.

Some schools dropped mask mandates this year under pressure in Republican states. It raised concerns among public health bureaucrats about returning to classrooms amid high viral transmission from the delta variant.

Then the unexpected happened — Delta waned in the first two months of school and they don’t know why.

We’ve had to listen to hysterical predictions from the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Biden’s Health adviser Dr. Fauci of NIAID. Based on their recommendations, politicians passed draconian mandates.

Their theories aren’t panning out and policy is being written based on them. This could be why unelected bureaucrats shouldn’t be put in charge of the nation’s welfare.

Throughout the pandemic, kids have seen vastly fewer severe outcomes from the virus than adults, reports USA Today.

Still, there is a mad rush to vaccinate all children in the country with probable mandates to follow.

There is always the next variant and the Bolshevik politicians look forward to it.

