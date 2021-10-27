Sen Cotton Eviscerates AG Garland: “You Should Resign in Disgrace, Judge”

“This is shameful. This testimony, your directive, your performance is shameful. Thank God you’re not on the Supreme Court. You should resign in disgrace, Judge,” Senator Tom Cotton said during today’s hearing with Attorney General Garland whose performance today was indeed disgraceful.
Garland intends to go through with threatening parents who protest at school board meetings. In fact, as Senator Cotton pointed out, Garland’s office has a long list of crimes that they could charge parents with for protesting at school board meetings.
Earlier today, Senator Cotton tweeted: The left called the deadly riots of 2020 “peaceful protests.” But parents concerned about their kids’ education? The left thinks they’re domestic terrorists.
Senator Cotton questioned Attorney General Garland about the National School Board (NSBA) memo which formed the basis of Garland’s threatening letter to protesting parents. That NSBA letter made a parent, Mr. Scott, the poster boy for alleged domestic terrorist parents.
Mr. Scott was at the meeting because the board was planning to allow bio boys who say they are transgender into the girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms. Mr. Scott’s 15-year old daughter was brutally raped and sodomized weeks before by a boy in a skirt who said he was gender fluid. The boy has since been convicted and faces trial on another rape in a different school in the same district — Loudon County.
The school board covered up the sexual assault and the father became angry and a bit unruly. The police grabbed him from behind and when his stomach protruded out of his shirt, the photogs snapped the picture. That was it, this poor man became a domestic terrorist and the board managed to get him imprisoned although he hurt no one and didn’t threaten to hurt anyone.
That, and other minor disagreements at board meetings, along with hyped up and biased news accounts precipitated the Garland memo threatening protesting parents.
In this clip, Senator Cotton eviscerates the pathetic little man serving as our chief law enforcement officer. Don’t skip the second clip after this one.
Watch:
Senator Cotton asked Garland if he started an investigation on the bathroom harassment of Senator Sinema. Garland said, “I don’t know whether the senator has referred the matter to the Justice Department or not.” That is quite a weaselly answer.
In every other case involving the right, Garland takes the offensive, but not in this case of illegal alien radicals funded in part by George Soros who harass a sitting senator in a bathroom and taunt her during a class she is teaching. Watch:
The Grand Old Politburo did something right, comrade kommissar Garland (CPUSA) is not on the irrelevant laughingstock corporate crony capitalist SCOTUS.
What a stench emanates from the self-immolated Western Civ, certainly not the ones that we have been waiting for.
I agree 100% with Sen. Cotton.
That no good bastard, our worthless POS AG Merrick Garland should resign in disgrace.
Read about some states dropping out of the CPUSA front group NSBA, it could cut into that mommygov school money gravytrain but it could be worth it?
Of course apparatchiks and faculty loungers will fight to stay in the NSBA and have control over the children during the formative skulls full of mush years.
The Civil WAR redux is already here and there won’t be any “normal” on the menu ever again.
Enjoy the holiday season and keep warm.
Senator Cotton, Garland is doing much more damage in his 4 years as US AG than he could as 1 of 9 judges in 30 years.
I give Cotton credit for his words, but no one who supported the election coup, as did Cotton, is trustworthy.
If Cotton would like to be a real man, he would support the removal of Mitch as “leader”. That’s China Mitch, 1 of 2 republicans who supported the nomination of Garland as AG.
When the 2023 Congress convenes, one of the first things it should do is strip Bureaucrats of Official Immunity. Make these clowns go out and get professional insurance like people in the private sector have to. If you’re someone who can’t get professional insurance that should you something. We have far too many Drunks and Bullies in Government. I’m even for bringing back duels on a field of honor. Most bullies would just skip town. Can you imagine how many politicians would find themselves being called out for just for lying alone. Two Hundred years ago the School Board in Loudoun County would be called out one by one and run out of town. End of Problem. The problem is today being a Democrat and a Coward is OK. Does anyone think Attorney General Garland would be so cocky if he was just a regular citizen? Official Immunity raises a Bureaucrat to the status of a Noble and Nobility is illegal in America.