Investigative science editor discusses the origins of the virus with Levin



















The former investigative science editor for the NY Times, Nicholas Wade, spoke with Mark Levin last night on his show, Life, Liberty, and Levin. Wade provided clarification on the latest findings of the origin of the coronavirus. He wonders why the media didn’t run with this story.

Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Laboratory and Eco-Health Alliance worked to increase the lethality of coronaviruses to study how they might turn into dangerous human pathogens. This is chain-of-function research. They did use NIAID funds.

The level of safety at the Wuhan lab was only a 2 out of 4 with 4 being the best.

Fauci’s organization, NIAID, gave grant money to an intermediary, EcoHealth Alliance, for the purpose of testing and creating more coronaviruses. Mr. Wade said it is a legitimate, even obligatory line of investigation for Dr. Fauci to follow, especially after the previous SARS epidemic.

Wade seems to think Dr. Fauci has a different definition of chain-of-function and that has led to his saying he did not fund gain of function research. In any case, he believes Dr. Daszak at Eco-health Alliance is the person most responsible for the misinformation and the absence of investigation.

Wade said Daszak was the supervisor responsible and states that we should look at the virology communities’ guidelines as a whole.

Peter Daszak, the president of Eco Health Alliance, then gave the money to the Wuhan virology lab, which we later found out was operating at a much lower degree of safety than what is necessary for this kind of work.

Impressions that the virus was not synthetic came from a letter in The Lancet. It was organized by Dr. Daszak. He had a clear conflict of interest that he did not declare to The Lancet. In fact, he said the opposite.

Daszak assured people that the virus did not originate in the lab and, as a scientist, it was something he could not do.

It is also interesting that the Chinese won’t release any data to prove it did occur naturally as they have said.

