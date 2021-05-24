MI Gov’s sorry for violating her own rules – the ones she knows are unneeded



















Chinese Communists spread the coronavirus throughout the world. They wouldn’t let their people travel throughout the country, but they did allow them to travel the world. They knew early on the virus was contagious.

They appear to have known by November.

After it was declared a pandemic, Democrats said the virus should be used as an opportunity, and they did. They began the fundamental transformation of the nation, which is ongoing.

They have exaggerated the virus, made arbitrary rules that kept people from church and normal companionship, deprived them of a living, but allowed pot shops and liquor stores to remain open.

We are made to wear masks even though research shows they don’t work. The same goes for social distancing.

Long after they knew children weren’t at risk they kept the schools closed because the teachers’ union wanted their socialist demands met first.

Democrats used the virus to spend extravagantly. They love the control and claimed their Draconian rules were laws, even those that clearly violated our 1st Amendment rights.

They didn’t care if small businesses folded. The sales went to big box stores that fund their campaigns. The lockdown was pointlessly long. States not on lockdown did as well or better than those that did lock down.

It was used to swing the election.

What will the next catastrophe be? They’ll do this again.

GOVERNOR WHITMER KNOWS THE VIRUS IS EXAGGERATED.

With that as a background, despotic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologized on Sunday for violating her own state-mandated social distancing guidelines in a bar and grill.

This follows her forbidden trip to Florida.

Whitmer said, “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn´t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

She’s not sorry. Whitmer did it because she knows the guidelines are a joke. Whitmer knows coronavirus was weaponized and isn’t afraid of the virus. The threat is minimal at this point. Her goal is to just make everyone else afraid of the virus for purposes of control.

