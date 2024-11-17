Red Pope Wants Israel Investigated for Potential Genocide

According to a new book, the Red Pope would like to see an investigation of Israel for potential genocide. He believes the Israeli reaction is too extreme. Israel is threatened with extinction and is under daily assault by Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran.

They suffered through a most horrific attack on October 7, 2023.

In September, he said Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Lebanon have been “immoral” and disproportionate and that its military has gone beyond the rules of war.

Lebanon – Hezbollah – bombed Israel almost daily. The book, by Hernán Reyes Alcaide and based on interviews with the Pope, is entitled “Hope never disappoints. Pilgrims towards a better world.” It will be released on Tuesday ahead of the pope’s 2025 jubilee.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” the pope said in excerpts published Sunday by the Italian daily La Stampa.

This is the Pope who tells us to keep our borders open while he has guards keeping them out of the Vatican.

