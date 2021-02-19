Here’s where you can get the truth — Sky News Australia









You won’t get the truth in the U.S. media, not even from Fox News. For example, we all should know that Joe Biden is barely there and serves as a figurehead for Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett. Yet, the MSM acts as if Joe Biden is in command. It’s ridiculous. He’s been out of commission, taking days off while Harris calls leaders of other nations.

The fraud perpetrated on Americans is real. If you want the truth, go to Sky News Australia.

Watch:

According to a recent Rasmussen poll, 54% of the voters know Biden is a puppet of the [far] left. The others must watch and believe mainstream media.

54% of Voters Say Biden Is a ‘Puppet’ of the Left https://t.co/eWKN0zkbzU — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 19, 2021

