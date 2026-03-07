Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Sen. Chris Murphy Backs the Nazi Oysterman for Senator

Sen. Chris Murphy Backs the Nazi Oysterman for Senator

M Dowling
Senator Chris Murphy strongly backed Graham Platner for senator. Platner is the Democrat candidate from Maine who sported a Nazi tattoo, knew it was a Nazi tattoo and refused to remove it for months after it was discovered. He has since covered it up.

He also trained with an Antifa-like gun club.  There are videos of him bashing the police and gay people.

Murphy called Brandon Herrera a Nazi over a satirical gun video. Mr. Herrera uses satire in his videos of historical weapons. Platner, on the other hand, was serious about his tattoo. Platner also can’t speak coherently without a written speech to read from.

Platner wore that tattoo for 18 years.

Reuben Gallego minimized it also.

Platner claimed his campaign is strictly grassroots, but he lied.

“This is not a campaign that’s run by consultants,” Platner said at a Feb. 5 online volunteer training in a recording obtained by the Press Herald. “It’s not a campaign where we’re bringing in a bunch of fancy D.C. people who just have money and connections. This is a campaign that is literally being run primarily by Mainers here on the ground.”

The Portland Press Herald reported:

Platner has made similar comments in local and national interviews.

But his campaign finance records show he spent about $2.5 million on out-of-state consultants for general campaign and digital strategy, media buys, fundraising, communications, and compliance—nearly all of which, $2.25 million, went to consultants in Washington, D.C.

They just lie and lie.

