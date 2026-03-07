Sen. Chris Murphy Backs the Nazi Oysterman for Senator

Senator Chris Murphy strongly backed Graham Platner for senator. Platner is the Democrat candidate from Maine who sported a Nazi tattoo, knew it was a Nazi tattoo and refused to remove it for months after it was discovered. He has since covered it up.
He also trained with an Antifa-like gun club. There are videos of him bashing the police and gay people.
Murphy called Brandon Herrera a Nazi over a satirical gun video. Mr. Herrera uses satire in his videos of historical weapons. Platner, on the other hand, was serious about his tattoo. Platner also can’t speak coherently without a written speech to read from.
Chris Murphy on Graham Platner, The Democrat Senate candidate who got a Nazi tattoo:
Just seems like a human being who made a mistake. And, he's polling really well.
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2026
Platner wore that tattoo for 18 years.
Graham Platner…
Nazi tattoo: 2007
Caught with Nazi tattoo: 10/21/25.
Covered up with Celtic tattoo: 10/22/25
18 years walking around with a Nazi tattoo claiming to be anti-fascist…
All they do is lie.
— C3 (@C_3C_3) October 22, 2025
Reuben Gallego minimized it also.
Democrat Ruben Gallego defends Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo as just a “stupid tattoo.”
These same people call you Nazis because you want the border closed.
Unbelievable.
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 5, 2026
Platner claimed his campaign is strictly grassroots, but he lied.
“This is not a campaign that’s run by consultants,” Platner said at a Feb. 5 online volunteer training in a recording obtained by the Press Herald. “It’s not a campaign where we’re bringing in a bunch of fancy D.C. people who just have money and connections. This is a campaign that is literally being run primarily by Mainers here on the ground.”
The Portland Press Herald reported:
Platner has made similar comments in local and national interviews.
But his campaign finance records show he spent about $2.5 million on out-of-state consultants for general campaign and digital strategy, media buys, fundraising, communications, and compliance—nearly all of which, $2.25 million, went to consultants in Washington, D.C.
They just lie and lie.