Iran News: Eight Countries Joined the War Against Iran’s Leadership

Iranian ballistic missile strikes into neighboring countries have been responded to with intense missile defense operations by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, which have employed their own air defense systems to protect U.S. bases and other targets from Iranian strikes, making them direct participants in the war effort.

The Gulf states have been terrorized by Iran over the years.

Alongside the United States, Israel, and the five aforementioned Gulf states, the United Kingdom has also announced its participation in the war effort, with Defense Secretary John Healey referring to the Iranian government as “abhorrent,” in line with the broader consensus in the Western world regarding the need for attacks to ensure its destruction. Royal Air Force Eurofighters, which were pre-positioned in Qatar in January, are reported to have been scrambled to support air defense efforts.

They all joined after Iran bombed into their countries, mostly to hit US assets or shared assets, but also hotels and airports.

The American left invented a story of an Iranian school being hit. That has since been debunked.

Hezbollah sent missiles into Israel, and Israel battered them in return, killing 31. Lebanon’s prime minister demands a ban on Hezbollah operations. Israel threatens to invade Lebanon. Hopefully, President Trump will keep Israel under control. Israeli aid to Gaza has been halted.

Houthis expressed solidarity with Iran but have not launched attacks – yet. They are reportedly planning to resume attacks in the Red Sea.

Three US jets crashed in Kuwait. The US says it was friendly fire (Kuwait), but Iran claims they took one down. All six pilots are safe and in stable condition.

Reportedly, 550 are deceased, mostly Iranians, and mostly leadership and military.

Four US servicemen have died, and four are still critical from the original bombings.

The days-long war is not going to take weeks, according to the administration.

Congress to vote on War Powers Resolution. Leftist Sen. Tim Kaine, on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says no imminent threat justified war with Iran. Communists Rashida Tlaib and AOC denounce U.S.–Israeli strikes and call for Congress to act.

Other News

