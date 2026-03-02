President Trump Names the Objectives He Must Reach in Iran

President Trump laid out four clear objectives in his joint Israeli war against the Islamic terrorist country of Iran. He plans to destroy their missiles, their navy, their nuclear capacity, and their ability to wage terror on the world.

He is making the US and the world safer. It’s his clean-up operation as opportunities present themselves?

The Big Wave

President Trump spoke with Jake Tapper and reportedly told Tapper that they haven’t even started yet. The big wave is coming, and soon.

“‘Right now, we want everyone [in Iran] staying inside. It’s not safe out there.’ And then the president said, it’s about to get even less safe. He said, ‘We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.’”

President Trump in an interview with CNN about the war in Iran: “We haven’t started yet. The big wave hasn’t happened yet. It will happen soon.” Popcorn is ready 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LFrox6poYs — Chaya’s Clan (@ChayasClan) March 2, 2026

Why Is He Doing This?

People are trying to figure out why the US went to this hopefully short war with Iran. Couldn’t it just be what President Trump said in the first clip?

The View’s Ana Navarro thinks it’s over the Epstein files, but that doesn’t wash. He clearly thinks it’s only a hoax and has no liability for the files.

There is little doubt the administration considered every aspect of this, including oil and China, the threat to Israel, the danger to the United States and our allies, the terror cells, the possibility of Iran turning out like Libya, the effect on Republicans winning re-election, and the threat of the war expanding. There are more considerations, but those are the main ones. In the end, President Trump seems driven by humanitarian concerns, and it’s worth trusting him.

Some of the Reasons People Are Coming Up With

The View

The media is almost 100% against the administration and the US in this war. The View was hysterical and somewhat irrational. Ana Navarro suggested Trump was starting a war to distract from the Epstein Files. She is not the brightest.

A guest co-host pointed to Trump’s strategic strike on Iran. She pointed out that Iranian women could have freedom.

“We have 47 million Iranian women who now have a hope of freedom. That’s a good thing.”

“We have a disgusting, disgusting terrorist regime ended, and the people finally have hope to create their own nation again.”

And her last point is highly strategic, as Vigilant Fox points out.

“This is actually avoiding a boots-on-the-ground war with China when we are able to CHOKE their oil supply.”

“They’ve cut the oil supply from Venezuela, and they’ve now reduced it and CHOKED the oil supply to China in Iran. And now what that does is presumably prevent China from having an absolute stronghold on the globe. So this is a strategic move geopolitically…”

Some will say the latter is the reason for the war. There are probably several reasons, including the murders of tens of thousands of protesting Iranians.

“The View” guest co-host SHUTS DOWN panel’s hysteria over Trump’s strategic strike on Iran. Ana Navarro suggested Trump was starting a war to distract from the Epstein Files. The conservative co-host answered with three points that tore her narrative to shreds. 1. “We have 47… pic.twitter.com/iRNxhCoo0L — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 2, 2026

The media, in general, has been portraying the war in the worst possible light for three days. We need to wait and see. It has paid to trust Donald Trump.

Enemies of the people https://t.co/3ErGkGKZcI — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 1, 2026

One of my favorite things is people pretending to be utterly baffled why America is striking the mullahs. https://t.co/8CpJZ6N1Fe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 1, 2026

WaPo is very sad about losing mass murderer Khamenei.

While this paragraph is probably the worst, the entire Washington Post obituary of Khamenei, which is really just a hagiography, is riddled with astonishing distortions and absurd relativism. It claims that he was high minded in making the deal with Obama, that his doubts were… pic.twitter.com/buvaxLsSpz — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 1, 2026

Here is a cynical reason: boosting the petrodollar.