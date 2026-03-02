Sun Tzu, a Chinese general and military strategist of the 6th century BC, based The Art of War on one principle: Know Thine Enemy. The full principle states: “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

This past weekend in Austin, Texas, a naturalized American citizen opened fire at a bar, killing several people. He wore a sweatshirt declaring himself “property of Allah,” and his social media feed showed he was inspired to attack due to our engagement in Iran. This naturalized citizen from Senegal, equipped with a Quran and wearing a shirt sporting the words “Property of Allah,” killed people in a bar, wounding many others.

The Iranian leadership declared global jihad. Radical Islamists previously poured into the West, forming an alliance with anarchists, communists, and Democrats. It’s the red-green-blue alliance.

Thank the Democrats’ open borders for much of the danger we are in at this time. The left is raging against the strikes on Iran, but they brought these radicals here.

Democrats will also not fund the Department of Homeland Security, leaving areas like TSA and air travel unprotected.

We wrote about Dearborn Henry Ford Community College Professor Ali Akbar Shdid this past weekend. He declared that “Trump made a huge mistake by killing our beloved leader, Sayid Ali Khamani. He thought that by killing him, he’s going to make the believers submit and make them hopeless. However, we’re going to continue on the path of Sayid Ali Khamani. We’re going to hold his blood, his ideology, we’re going to learn it and teach it to our children and grandchildren.” Professor Shdid is teaching and has access to the youth.

The progressive [communist] Women’s March spread the lie that the Americans bombed an Iranian school. It was a misfired Iranian missile. They march for Iran.

An imam in North Carolina is telling his followers how to take over the country using free speech.

It’s not only him, and it’s not only North Carolina.

Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Chicago celebrated Iran’s striking an American base in Bahrain.

Columbia University rushed out to claim CUAD, a group run by a friend of Zohran Mamdani, that tweeted out “Death to America” in Persian. It is not a campus group. However, Columbia University promotes CUAD, and many of Columbia’s faculty support the organization. Columbia hired these very radicals, and it’s not only Columbia. It’s everywhere. Columbia is trying to distance itself now, but CUAD has been around for more than a decade.

🚨 There are currently 6,694 foreign students from China “studying” at Columbia University. Several of them are members of ‘CUAD,’ Columbia University Apartheid Divest. This is a radical pro-Hamas, pro-terror student organization. They’re tweeting “Death to America” now. pic.twitter.com/zvN0PF2gyL — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) March 1, 2026

Calla Walsh, former aide to commie Sen. Elizabeth Warren, tweeted out, “The only real justice for Imam Khamenei and for all the martyrs will be the total and complete dismantling of the US and ‘Israel.’” She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, the party of Mamdani and AOC.

The only reason Calla Walsh is even still alive right now as an open traitor to the United States of America is because men with swords choose to continue to obey words printed on pieces of paper. If she wants to destroy the Republic, she will not enjoy the consequences. pic.twitter.com/9o6Sa6SYqw — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) March 2, 2026

Manolo de Los Santos, executive director of the far-left People’s Forum, declared the United States a “rogue state” and called for “revolution.”

“The world actually needs revolution in the United States to happen,” said Manolo De Los Santos at a CCP-linked nonprofit. This is Manolo De Los Santos speaking a week ago at The People’s Forum.

If you entrench yourself behind strong fortifications, you compel the enemy to seek a solution elsewhere. Carl von Clausewitz

Cliff Connolly, a leader of the Democratic Socialists of America, declared on social media that “the duty of every US socialist is to make sure it ends in our government’s defeat. May God protect the people of Iran, and may God damn the Trump regime.”

A sitting Indianapolis councilor says it’s his “duty” as a socialist to make sure America loses a war. That is totally disqualifying for holding public office pic.twitter.com/hzoiFLyrEN — Andrew Ireland (@AndrewIrelandIN) February 28, 2026

Jesse Brown, a city councilman in Indianapolis, Indiana, after the attack started, replied, “Amen.”

The Democratic Socialists of America have been connecting with the Chinese Communist Party to take pro-China positions against American “imperialism.”

As of last night, Iran has attacked fifteen countries, mostly US assets, but not solely. Terror and death are their trademarks and what they do best.

The Gulf countries and the Europeans who were not involved are now assisting the United States after strikes on their nations.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard is defying orders, and some Iranians are taking to the streets to take back their country.

We have lost three irreplaceable US soldiers, and five more are critically wounded.

The American left has marched for anyone who declares themselves an enemy of the United States, including Somalia, Palestine, Venezuela, and Iran.

The American left has taken over the Democrat[ic] Party or intends to do so with seemingly little or no resistance.

“War is not an independent phenomenon, but the continuation of politics by different means.” Carl von Clausewitz

I didn’t want these strikes in Iran, but we are Americans, and we need to know our enemies, especially the ones within.

I want this war in Iran to end, and I have wanted no part of it. However, now that it has taken place, I want the US and Israel to win, not Iran. Forty-seven years of spreading terror is enough. My major concern is the war within and potential terror cells. Also of concern is the war spreading to other nations. What do readers think?

We need to stop surrendering to political correctness and fake Islamophobia. There must be some restrictions on Islamic immigration.

In the past 2 years, Texas has averaged 2 new mosques a month. The total is now 330 mosques in Texas. pic.twitter.com/WOLVzWUKv3 — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 1, 2026

Maybe it’s already too late. Last year, over 800 Islamists, not normal Muslims but radicals, ran for office.