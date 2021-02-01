Iran nuke deal is coming back, threatening the Abraham Accords

The Iran nuclear deal is coming back even though it is one of the worst deals in political history. This news comes as Jared Kushner is nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for the Abraham Accords.

TRASHING JARED KUSHNER

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, as well as former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer, have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their roles in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus of Harvard Law School, nominated the four Trump-era officials on Sunday, for their roles in negotiating the deals, known as the Abraham Accords.

As a result, hate tweets are overtaking Twitter with Alan Dershowitz and Jared Kushner trending. It’s the kind of hate that Jack Dorsey likes.

These peace accords were brilliant and exactly what we need in the Middle East. That will all go to Hell under Biden. It appears that Iran-lovers Susan Rice and Valerie Jarrett will most likely re-enter the Iran nuclear deal or some facsimile of it. Once again, Iran will become a serious threat to Israel and many Arab nations.

Additionally, Biden is once again making us dependent on Middle East oil.

WORST DEAL IN HISTORY

Iran is the enemy, not Israel.

Earlier, Biden allegedly said Iran is weeks away from the bomb. Don’t fall for that again. We fell for threats before. They’re a distraction.

The nuke deal gave Iran the okay to have the bomb. The deal even required the United States to help Iran repair damage to its facilities in the event of an attack. Iran repeatedly violated the deal and they will again. No one held them to account and no one will. ICBMs weren’t even included in the ‘deal.’ We can expect the end-result to be Intra-Muslim nuclear war.

Expert Michael Johns writes, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is run by “a totalitarian regime that will do just about anything to its own people,” and if the U.S. decides to rejoin the deal, all this would do is give “a green light to big companies to trade with Iran.” All that funding goes to sponsor terrorism.

“Iran’s allies consist of “a hybrid of the worst tyrannies in the world,” increasing the threat to this nation and the world.

