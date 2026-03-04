SCOTUS Bars California from Hiding Students’ Trans Status from Parents

Christian teachers and parents challenged the state of California, which requires schools to hide students’ transgender status from their parents. The Supreme Court blocked California from using these policies.

The Christian teachers and parents asked justices to intervene on an emergency basis because the state had adopted this policy that hides a student’s transgender status from their own parents and even facilitates their social transition over their parents’ objections.

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta countered that the challenges misconstrued state policy; he told the court in a filing that California’s policies did not prohibit the disclosure of information about students’ gender identities. But for many students, he wrote, “the consequences of compelling the disclosure of confidential information about their gender identity would be irreversible.”

The justices ruled that the parents have “sincere religious beliefs about sex and gender, and they feel a religious objection to raising their children in accordance with these beliefs,” according to the unsigned order. California’s policies “violate those beliefs” and impose a burden on their parents’ religious rights.