Iran surface-to-surface missile attacks all over Iraq

Missiles were fired early Wednesday in multiple locations across Iraq, a senior U.S. military source in the country told Fox News, describing it as a series of attacks on U.S. forces from Iran.

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface–to–surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general, according to the AP.

Iran has taken credit in the name of Qassem Soleimani. They warned the U.S. and coalition to not retaliate.

We don’t know if they aimed at just infrastructure or personnel.

The President is consulting with his national security team.

The Hill reported earlier today that intelligence saw Iran moving military equipment, including drones and missiles, over the last several days.

U.S. officials told CNN it could mean they are moving them in fear of a potential U.S. strike or they are preparing to conduct their own strike.

As we now know, they are launching attacks throughout Iraq.

An official said the situation required “all Patriot batteries and forces in the area [to be] on high alert” against an “imminent attack threat.”

The U.S. is preparing for strikes in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan based on intelligence, CNN reported, and the U.S. Maritime Administration has cautioned commercial ships in the Middle East about potential “Iranian action against U.S. maritime interests in the region.”

Iran has used missiles on its drones in other attacks, including a prominent strike at two Saudi oil refineries last year.