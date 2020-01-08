President says ‘All is well’ as Nancy pushes Iran’s rhetoric through a wine glass

The President sent a message out this morning about last night’s volley of missiles from Iran at two military bases — “All is well.”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Nancy Pelosi thinks Americans will believe her as she claims the Americans were provocateurs.

The Iranians just raided our embassy and set it on fire. The President ordered an immediate evacuation, preventing a catastrophe. Their intel told them there would be many more attacks just like that one to include kidnapping and executions of diplomats and military personnel.

Instead of rallying around America, Democrats are rallying around Iran. They have even politicized a crisis with Iran.

There have been a dozen attacks by Iran in the past six months.

The Speaker tweeted, “Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.”

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

YOU NEED TO KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THAT TWEET

Last night, Speaker Pelosi ignored Vice President Pence’s phone call but eventually called him back. This was despite the fact that she knew Iran was threatening an attack. She was briefed before. The Iranians alerted Iraq.

In meeting tonight Speaker Pelosi was handed a note telling her VP Pence was on the phone. “Tell him I’ll call him back,” she said according to sources in room, noting she had to go open the House for new session. Two minutes later, she was handed note about air base bombing. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 7, 2020

Pelosi called Pence back at 6:34 pm and he briefed her on Iranian attack, per @Drew_Hammill — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 7, 2020

Then she went to a restaurant and was right on top of the Iraq situation through her wine glass.

According to Anna Spiegel of Washingtonian magazine, she chose to briefly stop by the opening for the Maialino Mare restaurant in The Yards waterfront development in D.C.:

Nancy Pelosi at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare opening in Navy Yard. pic.twitter.com/OMkVtxeEEk — Anna Spiegel (@AnnaSpiegs) January 8, 2020

Fifteen minutes after the Speigel tweet, she put up her pro-Iran tweet (above).

The NY Times has her back. In one tweet linking to an ‘opinion’ article, they write, “General Suleimani has American blood on his hands, as we are reminded repeatedly,” writes Geraldine Brooks. “This is true. But is it wrong to remind ourselves of the Iranian blood we have on ours?”

Iranian blood on ours???? The pro-Iran press should move to Tehran.

“UNFIT FOR OFFICE”

Liz Cheney called her “unfit for office.”

After discussing the Speaker’s mishandling of the impeachment, Cheney spoke to her response to the Iranian crisis.

“In the wake of missiles raining down on Iraq, Speaker Pelosi is saying it was needless provocation on our part. She’s blaming the United States of America…suggesting a moral equivalence between the United States and Iran,” Cheney said. Speaker Pelosi “is clearly an embarrassment.”

She added that she was surprised the leadership keeps her in her position.

Last night, the hate Trump media promoted Iranian talking points:

