Omar sends out an outrageous tweet about Trump’s properties

Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested Trump’s properties would be a good target for the terrorists in Iran.

Ilhan Omar tweeted —outrageously — that the President was letting his businesses drive his decision to “provoke war.” She also sent out a dog whistle that Iran could threaten Trump’s properties.

Her entire feed is communistic. For example, she posted this next tweet. As we reported, the group behind this, the A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition is a Marxist-Leninist group. She knows full-well who these people are.

When the President mentioned that his response to Iran’s aggression would affect their culture, she accused him of threatening to kill women and children. Then she, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called him a war criminal.

This is what the President tweeted:

Omar made up the accusation of Trump wanting to kill innocents.

The actual war crimes were committed by Iran under the direction of General Soleimani, who killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers. But, obviously, Omar is pro-Iran and anti-America.

