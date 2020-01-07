Omar sends out an outrageous tweet about Trump’s properties

Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested Trump’s properties would be a good target for the terrorists in Iran.

Ilhan Omar tweeted —outrageously — that the President was letting his businesses drive his decision to “provoke war.” She also sent out a dog whistle that Iran could threaten Trump’s properties.

Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests. His business interests should not be driving military decisions. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2020

Her entire feed is communistic. For example, she posted this next tweet. As we reported, the group behind this, the A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition is a Marxist-Leninist group. She knows full-well who these people are.

We’ve got to put an end to endless wars. Period.pic.twitter.com/v7W4LXihNS — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2020

When the President mentioned that his response to Iran’s aggression would affect their culture, she accused him of threatening to kill women and children. Then she, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called him a war criminal.

This is what the President tweeted:

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Omar made up the accusation of Trump wanting to kill innocents.

The President of the United States is threatening to commit war crimes on Twitter. God help us all! #25thAmendment https://t.co/nYZSvpo8rG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2020

The actual war crimes were committed by Iran under the direction of General Soleimani, who killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers. But, obviously, Omar is pro-Iran and anti-America.