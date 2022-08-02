Iran Threatens to Turn NY Into “Hellish Ruins” If US or Israel Attack

Iran Threatens to Turn New York Into “Hellish Ruins”

if “US or Zionist Regime Make Any Stupid Mistakes”

Iran threatened to build nuclear warheads and warned that it has the capability to turn New York into “hellish ruins.” This is as the great giveaway deal between Iran and the US has stalled.

Two Telegram channels with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps posted a 2-minute video Saturday that vowed to quickly start building nuclear bombs if the “US or Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes,” according to Iran International, a London-based news outlet.

We included half the video below.

This is who we are making deals with, deals that let them get the bomb in the near future. The deal was always a sham.

Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram channel on Saturday published a short video entitled “When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken” in which it said the Islamic Republic will begin building nuclear bombs in the shortest possible time “if the US or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes.”

The video also says that uranium enrichment in secret underground facilities of Fordow, near Qom, has brought Iran to the threshold of nuclear breakout and joining the nuclear powers’ club and stresses that transforming the country’s “peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program” is possible in a very short time.

Israel has made it clear that they will not allow Iran to get the bomb – never again!

This isn’t the first time NYC has had concerns about a possible Iranian attack. New York City ramped up security after an Iranian terrorist general was killed in a 2020 U.S. military strike.

Tehran vowed a “harsh retaliation” for the airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite terrorist Quds Force. There were concerns that the city could be targeted for an attack as a retaliation for the assassination.

According to Fox News, security was stepped up at New York’s airports, utilities, transit system, and high-profile spots. New York City officials recently raised eyebrows when they released a public service announcement about preparing in case New York City is attacked with nuclear weapons.

Iran threatens to bomb NY, abridged:

Related