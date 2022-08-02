Iran Threatens to Turn NY Into “Hellish Ruins” If US or Israel Attack

Iran Threatens to Turn New York Into “Hellish Ruins”
if “US or Zionist Regime Make Any Stupid Mistakes”
Iran threatened to build nuclear warheads and warned that it has the capability to turn New York into “hellish ruins.” This is as the great giveaway deal between Iran and the US has stalled.
Two Telegram channels with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps posted a 2-minute video Saturday that vowed to quickly start building nuclear bombs if the “US or Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes,” according to Iran International, a London-based news outlet.
We included half the video below.
This is who we are making deals with, deals that let them get the bomb in the near future. The deal was always a sham.
Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram channel on Saturday published a short video entitled “When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken” in which it said the Islamic Republic will begin building nuclear bombs in the shortest possible time “if the US or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes.”
The video also says that uranium enrichment in secret underground facilities of Fordow, near Qom, has brought Iran to the threshold of nuclear breakout and joining the nuclear powers’ club and stresses that transforming the country’s “peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program” is possible in a very short time.
Israel has made it clear that they will not allow Iran to get the bomb – never again!
This isn’t the first time NYC has had concerns about a possible Iranian attack. New York City ramped up security after an Iranian terrorist general was killed in a 2020 U.S. military strike.
Tehran vowed a “harsh retaliation” for the airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite terrorist Quds Force. There were concerns that the city could be targeted for an attack as a retaliation for the assassination.
According to Fox News, security was stepped up at New York’s airports, utilities, transit system, and high-profile spots. New York City officials recently raised eyebrows when they released a public service announcement about preparing in case New York City is attacked with nuclear weapons.
I bet many people thought a Dumpster Fire Illegitimate administration would just spell pain and suffering domestically.
No Ma’am, No Sir – as we can see, it spells total chaos WORLDWIDE.
Iran, North Korea, China all “saber rattling.” Biden and his retro bait advisors are so anxious to have the demented village idiot be a war time president, they are inspiring all of America’s foes to have at it.
If you watched Tucker’s intro last night, it all makes perfect sense. Biden actually LURED Putin into attacking the Ukraine. First, his World Class Debacle in Afghanistan including enriching the Taliban with $86 BILLION TOP quality arms, had Putin licking his chops. Then he sent Kamala, the giggling idiot, over there to announce, “Ukraine A NATO member.” This after Putin’s DOZEN of statements, if Ukraine joins NATO, I WILL attack.”
And of course, BIDEN FINANACED Russia’s war with Ukraine the DAY he greenlighted Putin’s pipeline.
Now Biden is sending Pelosi over to instigate a war with CHINA.
IT WAS CLEAR TO ALL, Every stance Biden has EVER TAKEN regarding foreign relations has been Dead Wrong. His OWN PEOPLE admitted this. And here we are, on a verge of WWIII on multiple fronts.
Is it time to rumble yet?
I’d like to see that…..
I believe this threat to be baseless saber rattling. If the Iran mullahs were capable of doing this they would do in now. From the move, “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” when a guy was explaining to Tuco how he was going to shoot him and make him suffer, Tuco shot him first explaining, “If you’re going to shoot, SHOOT. Don’t talk about it.” But let’s not discount their threat. Biden is letting trespassers from 150 countries into the US through Mexico every day and many caught are known terrorists. Don’t think for a moment they will not be able to get what they need to attack NYC or any other soft or hard target they choose. The 1993 bombing of the Twin Towers and the 911 attack are perfect examples. And don’t forget the 30 suspicious fires in March of food processing plants in the US.
Tuco’s Dictum: When you have to shoot, shoot, don’t talk!
What would be the real national impact of a Biblical Destruction of NYC? Our response to 9/11 was the wrong target for almost 20 years. The 9/11 Attackers were not Afghans.