Pelosi Landed And Is Alive

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday. She defied threats from Beijing. Speaker Pelosi is alive and well. We are all grateful for that.

Beijing will respond in some way. So far, they’re banning imports from Taiwan.

Mrs. Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official in a quarter-century to visit the island. Beijing says Taipei is China. Apparently, Biden agrees.

Pelosi is set to meet Wednesday with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and legislators in the self-ruled democracy.

Chinese officials, including leader Xi Jinping in a phone call last week with President Biden, have warned of unspecified countermeasures should Mrs. Pelosi’s Taiwan visit proceed.

Pelosi needs something like this to keep her spot as Speaker since she has some dementia and AOC is nipping at her heels.

