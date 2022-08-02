Pelosi Landed And Is Alive

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday. She defied threats from Beijing. Speaker Pelosi is alive and well. We are all grateful for that.
Beijing will respond in some way. So far, they’re banning imports from Taiwan.
Mrs. Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official in a quarter-century to visit the island. Beijing says Taipei is China. Apparently, Biden agrees.
Pelosi is set to meet Wednesday with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and legislators in the self-ruled democracy.
Chinese officials, including leader Xi Jinping in a phone call last week with President Biden, have warned of unspecified countermeasures should Mrs. Pelosi’s Taiwan visit proceed.
Pelosi needs something like this to keep her spot as Speaker since she has some dementia and AOC is nipping at her heels.
Not that I have any love, respect or even like for Nancy Pelosi and I wish she would be thrown out of our Congress, I’m sure most Americans would agree that we hope China makes no move against her because being a member of our Congress, an attack on her is an attack on the US.
There are also reports of a lot serious air activity in the skies around Taiwan. Accidents and miscalculations cause wars. Traitor Joe and the Democrats are doing all they can to get America into a Kinetic War because they think it will keep them in power. In Democrats, we are dealing with Mad Men!