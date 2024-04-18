Iran Vows to Destroy Israel, Then Netanyahu’s Chilling Response

Iran’s president vowed to completely destroy Israel if they proceed with even the “tiniest invasion” of its country. On Saturday, Iran fired over 300 missiles and drones into Israel, and they have said they will retaliate.

During a speech on Wednesday at an army parade, Iran’s President President Ebrahim Raisi vowed a “massive and harsh” response to potential Israeli retaliation.

Raisi said Saturday’s attack was a limited one but that “nothing would remain from the Zionist regime” should it escalate the current situation, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made himself clear within hours on Wednesday.

“Israel will do whatever it needs to defend itself,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israel is a nuclear nation. Iran could be, too. Do we know for sure?

This occurred after British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested to alternatives to a serious escalation with Netanyahu in Israel, Fox News reports.

“They have all sorts of suggestions and advice. I appreciate that. But I want to be clear: Our decisions – we will make ourselves,” the prime minister added.

Related