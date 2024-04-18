Chinese Communist Party Subsidizes the US Fentanyl Crisis

The Chinese Communist Party uses tax rebates to subsidize the manufacturing and export of fentanyl materials, a House panel said in a report released Tuesday, NBC News reported.

The House Select Committee on China pointed to findings indicating that China plays a key role in the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., and lawmakers made several recommendations to curb the crisis.

“Through subsidies, grants, and other incentives, the PRC harms Americans while enriching PRC companies,” the report says, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

The committee said in its report it has “found no evidence of new criminal enforcement actions” to curb the flow of fentanyl chemicals into the US.

During Tuesday’s hearing before the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, Barr presented a 64-page report titled “The CCP’s Role In The Fentanyl Crisis,” reports the Daily Wire.

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr blamed America’s fentanyl crisis solely on communist China. Barr said that the death toll in the U.S. every year from drug overdoses was higher than the number of Americans killed during the bloodiest year of World War II.

Unfortunately, it’s Bill Barr testifying.

This is the claim:

“The CCP are not just bystanders. They are prime movers. They are knee-deep in actively sponsoring, encouraging and facilitating the production and export of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors for distribution in the US.”— Former AG Bill Barr pic.twitter.com/jLYlXICWmx — Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (@committeeonccp) April 16, 2024

