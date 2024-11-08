Iranian Charged with Plotting to Kill President Trump, 2 Others Surveilled Another American

The Justice Department on Friday filed federal charges against three people who are allegedly part of an Iranian plot, one to kill Donald Trump before the presidential election, and two who were trailing another US citizen.

According to court documents, Iranian officials asked one of the men charged, Farhad Shakeri, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors allege Shakeri – who participated in recorded conversations with law enforcement – was originally tasked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to carry out other assassinations against US and Israeli citizens inside the US. But IRGC officials told Shakeri on October 7 to focus only on Trump, court documents say, and that he had seven days to formulate an assassination plan

Shakeri told investigators that if he was unable to come up with a plan in that timeframe, the IRGC would wait until after the presidential election to move forward as they believed Trump would lose.

Two Others Surveilled an Iranian American

The two other individuals charged, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Loadholt were arrested in New York and are accused of helping the Iranian government surveil a separate US citizen of Iranian origin. They made their initial appearance in court on Thursday, the Justice Department said, and are being detained pending trial.

I don’t trust anything coming out of this Department of Justice, but this is the claim.

Iranians allegedly made the attempt over the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who Democrats supported when Trump had him droned. Soleimani killed US soldiers.

Iran has put Fatwahs out on other prominent Americans, including Mike Pompeo, George W. Bush, and John Bolton. The way to stop this is to drop a bomb on Iran with a strong message. drone another terrorist, or sanction them so they can’t make money. The current administration is worthless and did nothing.