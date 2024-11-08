Jack Smith Seeks a “Pause” in Lawfare Cases Against Donald Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith asked for a pause in the lawfare cases against Donald Trump. He went back to the judge to ask him if he can hit a “pause” and give him a month to formally request how to move forward. It could be the first step in ending the prosecution.

Smith asked that as a result of the election the court vacate the remaining deadlines and the pretrial schedule to give the government time to assess this circumstance.

The Justice Department has a long-standing policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

Knowing Jack Smith, he might not be ready to drop the cases and be looking for a way to continue them in the future. NBC News said it’s the beginning of an effort to end them. We’ll see.

It’s hard to envision him going quietly. He’s a bad copper.