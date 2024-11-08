Thune Wants McConnell’s Job, Thinks DJT Should Stay Out of It

By
M DOWLING
-
2
25

John Thune wants to be Senate Majority Leader and is in line for the job. Many believe Thune is another Mitch McConnell. Thune is McConnell’s choice, and people accuse him and the other contender John Cornyn of being swamp critters.

Bob Costello was a witness for Donald Trump in that Manhattan trial and was abused by Judge Merchan. I’m not saying that, Alan Dershowitz said it.

John Thune said he thinks the selection of Senate Majority Leader should be left to the senators. However, he said it’s Donald Trump’s prerogative. One poster said he’d like to see an open ballot election with Trump supporting Rick Scott.

This gentleman makes some good points. He likes Ted Cruz and Rand Paul for the job. He explains why we need a Maga Leader, beginning with the spending bills.

My personal opinion is Thune and Cornyn want the title and power too much without having exhibited a lot of courage under fire. What do you the readers think?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz