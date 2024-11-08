Thune Wants McConnell’s Job, Thinks DJT Should Stay Out of It

John Thune wants to be Senate Majority Leader and is in line for the job. Many believe Thune is another Mitch McConnell. Thune is McConnell’s choice, and people accuse him and the other contender John Cornyn of being swamp critters.

The Senate leadership wars have begun. Anti-Thune forces are distributing this video of John Thune repeatedly trashing Trump to show he’s not qualified to be majority leader. pic.twitter.com/dZUirW7TDE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 8, 2024

Bob Costello was a witness for Donald Trump in that Manhattan trial and was abused by Judge Merchan. I’m not saying that, Alan Dershowitz said it.

Back in May, when @cnn asked @SenJohnThune if he’d support @realDonaldTrump based on the bogus conviction in the NY trial, Thune had a chance to show real support for the President. Instead, he chose to do the opposite. Now he’s angling for a Senate President endorsement, but… pic.twitter.com/ovP7ROwC8Y — Brian Costello (@bpcostello) November 2, 2024

John Thune said he thinks the selection of Senate Majority Leader should be left to the senators. However, he said it’s Donald Trump’s prerogative. One poster said he’d like to see an open ballot election with Trump supporting Rick Scott.

President Trump just won a historic mandate yet Senator @johnthune is saying he should stay out of the Senate leadership race. This seems disqualifying. After McConnell undermined Trump’s agenda, Trump needs his chosen leader at the helm of the Senate.pic.twitter.com/Foh6Bkwh9t — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 7, 2024

This gentleman makes some good points. He likes Ted Cruz and Rand Paul for the job. He explains why we need a Maga Leader, beginning with the spending bills.

This was a decisive MAGA victory and we need a MAGA Senate majority leader, not a John Thune or John Cornyn or other Mitch McConnell Clone. pic.twitter.com/sbTsRMC7s6 — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) November 6, 2024

My personal opinion is Thune and Cornyn want the title and power too much without having exhibited a lot of courage under fire. What do you the readers think?