Iranian Proxies Launch A Retaliatory Attack After US Retaliates

An Iranian proxy killed an American with a drone on Thursday, prompting the US to launch air strikes in Syria later in the day.

The U.S. military carried out several precision airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, reportedly killing eight Iranians, in retaliation for the strike on the coalition base. The strike killed one American contractor. It wounded five service members and another U.S. contractor. The proxy forces have now retaliated in return.

The Defense Department said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps crashed a UAV into a building near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, two American strikes killed at least eight Iranian fighters.

Iran proxy forces launched about seven rockets targeting a U.S. base in Northeast Syria today in retaliation to the U.S., a defense official confirms to Fox News.

The first assessments showed no U.S. casualties or damage to the base near the Al-Omar oil field.

The rocket attacks came after President Biden ordered a series of retaliatory strikes.

Do we need to be in Syria?

This is fairly typical of the fighting in Syria.

Our troops are there to protect freedom coalitions and to keep ISIS from growing.

