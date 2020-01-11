Iranian shows up near Mar-a-Lago with an ax, a machete, knives, cash

An Iranian national was picked up only four miles from Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach Daily News.

A man arrested by Palm Beach Police this morning had $22,000, a machete and a pick ax, in addition to knives in his possession, according to an officer with the department.

The man, identified by his passport as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport, Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick said.

The department is working with other federal partners in the investigation, Ogrodnick said.

The man was reportedly arrested on the Flagler Memorial Bridge on Friday, just four miles from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Law enforcement initially told the media that the Iranian man, who also had camping gear, appeared to be a homeless person.

However, they then found a car belonging to the man parked in the short term parking area at the Palm Beach International Airport. A bomb unit was called in to check out the car, and it was later cleared.

This is after the organizer of Soleimani’s funeral called for a collection of $80 million to pay for the head of Donald Trump.