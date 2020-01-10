Hundreds of Criminals Are Released in Suffolk County

Over 300 inmates were released in Suffolk County without bail in response to Cuomo’s new law. Judges no longer have discretion.

“Judges used to have some discretion on whether or not an individual should be held on bail,” Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. said. “Now, it is black and white – no bail for these crimes, regardless of the impact to the community. The offender will be given a court date and told to come back for court.”

Repeat offenders and potentially violent criminals are walking the streets. [The prior administration also filled Suffolk County with foreigners here illegally, including gang members]

Sheriff Toulon said inmates often get an opportunity to detox when they come into the jail and that won’t happen now. He is calling for the repeal of this law.

The sheriff highlighted some crimes that are deemed “non-violent” under the bail reform legislation:

Third-degree assault;

Aggravated vehicular assault;

Aggravated assault upon a person under the age of 11;

Criminally negligent homicide;

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Second-degree manslaughter;

Unlawful imprisonment;

First-degree coercion;

Third and fourth-degree arson;

First-degree grand larceny;

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm;

Some drug offenses involving the use of children;

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, and;

Promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Andrew Cuomo and Albany Democrats really need to repeal their new bail reform law. This is nuts! https://t.co/9Fmp7UWyII — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 10, 2020