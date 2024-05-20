Iran’s President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian Are Dead

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is confirmed dead after rescuers reached the crash site. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also dead. The discovery came after a long night of searching in freezing conditions.

Shortly before the discovery, Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir-Hossein Kolivand said the situation was “not good.” According to Reuters, the helicopter was completely burned in the crash.

It’s unlikely that reports of rescuers’ communicating with people on the plane appear untrue. It was a crash, not a hard landing.

It looks like they crashed into the mountain. The bodies were badly burned.

BREAKING NEWS: MANY BODIES OF THOSE DIED IN IRAN PRESIDENT RAISI HELICOPTER CRASH HAVE BEEN BURNT AND CANNOT BE IDENTIFIED#IranianPresident #Iranian #helicoptercrash #Iran #RaisiHelicóptero pic.twitter.com/7Q8pXAi7Rc — Syed Hamza (@TheSavageHamza) May 20, 2024

Thousands of mourners gather outside Supreme Leader Imam Ali al-Hashemi’s residence in #Tabriz after the Iranian president announced the death of those on board in the helicopter crash.

⚫ ایرانی صدر کے ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں سوار افراد کی موت کے اعلان کے بعد #تبریز میں ترجمان سپریم لیڈر امام علی الہاشمی کی رہائش گاہ کے باہر ہزاروں سوگوار جمع ہیں #RaisiHelicóptero #EbrahimRaisi pic.twitter.com/iSPxWd7oVF — ترکیہ اردو (@TurkiyeUrdu_) May 20, 2024

Tonight, my thoughts are with the countless victims of the Islamic Republic – those whose lives were taken due to the crimes of Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi. Their futures were stolen and many endured untold suffering in their final moments. We will always remember our heroes. pic.twitter.com/5MBBWUlyEl — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) May 20, 2024

“Anyone in Iran who protests against forcing women to wear hijab must be arrested.” This was Ebrahim Raisi, an Islamic dictator. pic.twitter.com/Vc6nTP2EbR — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 20, 2024

