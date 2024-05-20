Iran’s President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian Are Dead

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is confirmed dead after rescuers reached the crash site. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also dead. The discovery came after a long night of searching in freezing conditions.

Shortly before the discovery, Iranian Red Crescent Society head Pir-Hossein Kolivand said the situation was “not good.” According to Reuters, the helicopter was completely burned in the crash.

It’s unlikely that reports of rescuers’ communicating with people on the plane appear untrue. It was a crash, not a hard landing.

It looks like they crashed into the mountain. The bodies were badly burned.

Thousands of mourners gather outside Supreme Leader Imam Ali al-Hashemi’s residence in #Tabriz after the Iranian president announced the death of those on board in the helicopter crash.


