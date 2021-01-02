Iran’s Rouhani says Trump will be dead ‘in a few days’

Rouhani Declares Trump Will Be Dead ‘in a Few Days’

Rouhani is a terrorist and this is just what terrorists say.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared that President Donald Trump will be dead ”in a few days” during a speech to his Islamic nation’s cabinet. This is as the anniversary of the death of the vile General Soleimani approaches.

Rouhani’s Wednesday speech called Qasem Soleimani a ”martyr” and ”moderate leader with tact.”

He was in fact a radical murdering terrorist.

Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force was killed in a targeted drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, that was approved by Trump.

The U.S. Department of Defense blamed Soleimani for hundreds of deaths and injuries to Americans.

“One of the effects of this stupid and disgraceful act was that Trumpism ended and in a few days, the life of this criminal will end and he will go to the dustbin of history, and we are very happy about this and we believe that the period after Trump will be a better condition for regional and global stability,” Rouhani said.

These are the people Democrats want to deal with over nukes.