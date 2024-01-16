Iran’s Strike on ‘Mossad Spy Center’ Killed a Kurdish Businessman

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards took credit for bombing Northern Iraq near the US embassy. They claimed they blew up a Mossad spy headquarters. They didn’t. They blew up a prominent Kurdish businessman’s villa.

The villa of the Kurdish businessman Pasharo Dizai,

[did we spell that correctly? Never heard of him before]

who was killed yesterday by the Iranians in a bombing. The Iranians claimed that it was the headquarters of the Mossad. pic.twitter.com/U9yPuDOwvb — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) January 16, 2024

There’s almost no information readily available about the businessman. If they were really trying to get a zionist spy center, they missed.

RT had an interesting passage about the situation:

Iraq recalls its ambassador to Iran following Tehran’s missile strikes against what they call Zionist spy centers and terror groups in Iraq. The IDF strikes the south of Gaza leaving casualties in the streets of Rafah. Amid the carnage in the region, the death-toll keeps on rising. Donald Trump promises to prioritize ending conflicts as he takes a major step towards returning to the White House by winning the Republican Iowa caucus. Alex Jones, the host of InfoWars, says there are bigger forces stateside that aren’t interested in peace. North Korea’s Foreign Minister and her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov hold bilateral talks in Moscow. The DPRK’s top diplomat is now set to meet with Vladimir Putin.

We wonder who Pasharo Dizai ticked off. The word is that the Iranians were inaccurate.

