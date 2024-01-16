The WH, Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Nathan Wade, J6 Panel Colluded?

In the spring of 2022, Georgia prosecutors investigating Donald Trump over his actions related to the 2020 election received assistance from the House January 6 select committee.

In mid-April of 2022, Committee staff met with attorneys working on the case in Fulton County for DA Fani Willis. It was as she prepared to convene a special grand jury probe. During this investigation, she hired her lover, Nathan Wade. Wade had met twice with the White House counsel.

THE J6 PANEL HELPED FANI WILLIS OUT

According to Politico, the Jan. 6 committee attorneys allowed the DA’s team to review a ‘limited set of evidence’ they had gathered.

Over the next few months, committee staff also had a series of phone calls with Willis’ team. They answered the prosecutors’ questions and shared insight on Trump’s allegedly false electors and efforts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find legitimate votes.

The contacts between the committee and Willis’ team also helped prosecutors prepare for interviews with key witnesses.

Two former committee officials described the coordination between Willis’s team and the J6 committee on condition of anonymity as per new court filings in Willis’s case against Trump and 14 co-defendants for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The J6 committee helped Willis’ team at its inception while also rejecting DOJ requests for material in a separate criminal probe of Trump’s actions surrounding the 2020 election. The panel feared federal prosecutors might have been required to disclose the committee’s evidence in ongoing criminal cases related to January 6th.

Additionally, the Willis racketeering case mirrors the Jack Smith D.C. case.

BRIAN KEMP’S ROLE

After receiving a letter from Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for an investigation of Willis and Wade, Gov. Brian Kemp said he found the allegations against Fani Willis “deeply troubling.” “These allegations are deeply troubling, and evidence should be presented quickly. Georgians need to be able to have confidence in this trial, and the Georgia General Assembly laid out a specific process to investigate matters such as these.

“The Congresswoman has every right to refer her complaint to the oversight commission once it commences full operations,” Kemp said.

Nathan Wade had at least two meetings with White House counsel.

The White House, Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Nathan War, and the J6 panel appear to have colluded in the case of Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

Meanwhile, Willis’s defense is black women aren’t perfect, they can’t save the world, and people are racist.

