The Money Source for the NYC Protests for Dictator Maduro

The People’s Forum is a communist organization that euphemistically calls itself socialist, not that socialism is much better. They are funding many of these nasty protests in New York City, like the so-called pro-Palestine riots/protests, No Kings, We Fight Back, Women’s March, March for Our Lives, climate protests, and the one we see now, “Hands off Venezuela.”

People’s Forum received nearly $20 million from Neville Roy Singham and his wife.

The couple are billionaires thanks to capitalism, but they don’t want that for the rest of us.

Since 2017, The People’s Forum has reportedly been primarily funded by self-described socialist Neville Roy Singham and his wife Jodie Evans, the co-founder of the far-left advocacy group CODEPINK.

In December 2021, the Forum released a post on their X account claiming, “A few years ago we met Roy Singham, a Marxist comrade who sold his company & donated most of his wealth to non-profits that focus on political education, culture & internationalism.”

The Singhams live in Shanghai.

Neville Singham is extensively tied to Maoist China and an admirer of Maoism. His partners are Chinese Communists, and he regularly attends CCP events.

The Chinese Communist Party is all over Venezuela.

These New York City losers have pre-printed signs, and tens of thousands of marchers and troublemakers can be called up on short notice. They are very well-organized.