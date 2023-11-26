Irish Authorities Investigate Conor McGregor for “Hate Speech”

It looks like a lot of Irish have had enough. Farmers are ordered to kill cows, crime is increasing, and illegal aliens are pouring in. The new Prime Minister thinks the country is too white at 93%, so he’s doing something about it. His election was lauded because he’s of Indian descent and gay. Maybe they should have gone for actual qualifications.

As Elon Musk said, the Prime Minister hates the Irish people, making his hate speech laws very ironic.

An Algerian national, perhaps in the country for 20 years, stabbed three young children and two adults, which lit the flame that has been smoldering under the surface. People rioted and were called loonigans. The victims who were stabbed and the reason there were riots are all but forgotten.

McGregor called out the police.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough.”

“There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH.”

“Make a change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray.”

He also posted on X: “Do not let any Irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war,” he added.

That gets you in trouble in Ireland. They have a lot of left-wing British there and haven’t ever completely won their freedom. It’s not far-right to be angry about an invasion and have children stabbed, possibly by one of the immigrants who never assimilated. We don’t know for sure since the police won’t say. But it’s almost not the point. Many Irish have simply had enough.

The Prime Minister decided to double down and harden the already ridiculous hate speech laws. The only purpose of hate speech laws is to shut down all opposition using the power of the State.

MMA Superstar Conor McGregor has been outspoken about the potential alien issue in the stabbings. He’s effective so he’s a target.

Sentinel doesn’t support rioting, but they should protest while they still have a country left. England is lost because of these insane UN- and WEF-driven policies. The US is on a downward slide with no sign of it turning around.

McGregor disavowed looting and criminality. Nevertheless, his posts are now under official investigation.

“McGregor’s posts are being assessed by the gardai, the Irish police, as part of an inquiry into the dissemination of online hate speech,” reports the Times.

“Disgraceful! Conor repeatedly condemned any illegal activity and is only expressing the view of the majority of Irish people on uncontrolled immigration,” remarked Keith Woods

“This state is at war with its own people,” he added.

Some Irish people are talking about having Conor run for PM. So, what does the government do? The Irish authorities investigate him for “online hate speech.” It’s a Soviet-style tactic used throughout the West, especially in the United States.

They investigated him for an alleged sexual assault in June, but couldn’t come up with charges.

Look at what happened two weeks ago in Ireland:

They are stuck with corrupt media also.

