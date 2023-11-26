Derek Chauvin is expected to survive being knifed in prison on Ftriday by another prisoner the day after the film The Fall of Minneapolis aired. Whether there is a connection, we can’t say. The 47-year-old was given immediate lifesaving messages, and the latest reports say he is in stable condition.

The attack occurred days after the Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal about the jurisdiction he was forced to be tried in with a jury from that jurisdiction.

According to ABC News Local:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said he also heard that Chauvin was “in stable condition” as of the last update he received from “federal law enforcement partners.”

The only information to come directly from the federal Bureau of Prisons, which falls under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Justice, is that an unnamed incarcerated person was hospitalized after an assault at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson on Friday afternoon.

The agency refused to answer questions requesting additional details on Saturday, citing “privacy and safety reasons.”

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, has previously pushed to keep him out of the general population and away from other inmates, worried he could be a target, ABC also noted.

Dutch conservative Eva Vlaardingerbroek, “Derek Chauvin is a victim of mass formation psychosis and mob rule. He did not murder George Floyd, and because the truth has come to light, it would clearly be a lot easier for a lot of people if he just disappeared. It’s a disgrace, and I truly feel for him. Imagine being him. He’s living an absolute nightmare.”

The movie, The Fall of Minneapolis, appears to prove Chauvin’s and the other prisoners, innocent of murder.

The officers’ manual shows the knee technique is approved and officers are trained in it. During the trial, people lied about it, including the police chief.

If it is an acceptable technique, what crime did he or the other three officers commit?



It was touted as a racial case by Black Lives Matter, but Keith Ellison admitted recently that he knew the case was “not racial.” He allowed it to be presented that way.

Before meeting with the State and the FBI, Dr. Baker told the defendant (former Officer Thao) and his lawyers that “[t]he autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation. Mr. Floyd did not exhibit signs of petechiae, damage to his airways or thyroid, brain bleeding, bone injuries, or internal bruising.”

The pressure was on to convict them no matter what. The mob and politicians like Nancy Pelosi and AOC demanded it.

Prosecutors resigned rather than prosecute this deeply flawed and unfair case against at least three of the officers.

AG Barr rejected Chauvin’s plea deal for Third Degree murder.

