Irony! Hate Group SPLC Comes for Parents’ Groups

The extremism hate group SPLC’s “Year In Hate and Extremism 2022” report added 1225 “hate and antigovernment extremist groups” in the US last year, with several new additions focusing on parental rights and education issues, Fox reports.

THEY ARE COMING FOR PARENTS

SPLC singled out parent groups, claiming “they have grown into an anti-student inclusion movement that targets any inclusive curriculum that contains discussions of race, discrimination and LGBTQ identities.”

The SPLC report focuses on Florida-based group Moms for Liberty – a nonprofit with 280 chapters in 45 states and 115,000 members – as one of the organizations “at the forefront of this mobilization.”

“They can be spotted at school board meetings across the country wearing shirts and carrying signs that declare, ‘We do NOT CO-PARENT with the GOVERNMENT,’” the SPLC writes about Moms for Liberty, designating it an “extremist group.”

They SAY parent groups “hijack meetings” and engage in “right-wing hysteria.”

Other education-centric groups added to SPLC’s “hate map” in the report include No Left Turn in Education, Parental Rights in Education, and Parents Involved in Education.

The SPLC wants to scare parents away. Many parents don’t want their children indoctrinated into hardcore Marxist ideology.

If you don’t believe in their Marxist-based agenda of anti-white, anti-American inclusivity, racist equity, and gender abuse, you are one of their haters. Unfortunately, the present administration gives SPLC tremendous clout and uses them as advisers and sources.

WHO AND WHAT IS SPLC

Founded in 1971, the SPLC gained fame by successfully prosecuting legal cases against white supremacist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan. Fox noted that its mission is “fighting hate and bigotry and … seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Two years into the Obama administration, they started putting Christian groups and other ordinary people, even victims of radical Islam like Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and religious Christians like Dr. Ben Carson, on their hate group lists.

Southern Poverty Law Center Chief at the time, Mark Potok, has said, “Sometimes the press will describe [SPLC] as monitoring hate groups and so on. I want to say plainly that our aim is to destroy these groups, to completely destroy them.”

“We’re trying to wreck the groups, and we are very clear in our head, this is – we are trying to destroy them . . . as a political matter, to destroy them,” Potok stated on video.

He said his hate group map isn’t accurate, as he stated on video.

Potok decides what is fact and then uses them as facts. Mr. Potok admitted that the SPLC’s efforts to “destroy” certain organizations is achieved by making purported “factual assertions.” He said, “And the way we learned to [destroy these groups], I think is personally cool, is we use facts.”

The SPLC’s designation of certain nonprofit organizations as “hate groups” is based on the SPLC’s determination of what is a fact. Its assertion of the “hate group” label is thus a purported statement and representation of fact.

AN EXPERT EXPLAINS THEIR GOALS

In 2014, the FBI dropped the Southern Poverty Law Center as a source for identifying hate groups. In March 2016, the U.S. Justice Department accused the Southern Poverty Law Center attorneys of “lack of professionalism” and “misconduct” for falsely characterizing the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the Immigration Reform Law Institute as “hate groups.”

By 2017, the SPLC has a $300 million endowment that allows them to abuse their political enemies.

Laird Wilcox, founder of the Wilcox Collection on Contemporary Political Movements at the University of Kansas’s Kenneth Spencer Research Library and a leading expert on “extremist” organizations, has identified the false, misleading, and destructive nature of the SPLC’s “hate group” designations.

Mr. Laird noted that the SPLC has gone into “ideological overdrive and has developed many of the destructive traits that characterize moral crusaders, including the demonization of critics and dissenters.”

Leftist Wikipedia doesn’t like him.

Selective Attention and Biased Reporting

Mr. Laird stated that the “hate group” designations reflect a “kind of selective attention and biased reporting” that “simply illustrates [the SPLC’s] unscrupulousness.”

He continued in testimony in a lawsuit by Liberty Counsel against Guidestar that it is “pretty hard to deny that the SPLC is a political operation that is trying to tar right-wingers and conservative Republicans.” Id. (emphasis added).

Mr. Laird also noted that “[t]he dirty little secret behind the SPLC is that they actually need racial violence, growing ‘hate groups,’ and more racial crime to justify their existence and promote their agenda.”

Mr. Laird concluded, “When you get right down to it, all the SPLC does is call people names. It’s specialized a highly developed and ritualized form of defamation, however—a way of harming and isolating people by denying their humanity and trying to convert them into something that deserves to be hated and eliminated.”

