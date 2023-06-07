If You Ain’t Woke, You Ain’t Black

Rep. Cori Bush, speaking for every Black person in the United States, claims that you’re anti-black if you complain about wokeness.

“Unless you are saying, ‘I’m racist, white supremacist, and I’m bigoted,’ stop talking about wokeness … Don’t let a fascist tell you what being woke means,” Cori says.

She made the comments during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was on the far-far-left ESG or environmental, social, and governance ideology.

Bush pointed to the frequent use of “wokeness” among Republican leaders. She claimed that those who fixate on establishing themselves as anti-woke are actually saying, “I don’t want black people to speak up for themselves. I don’t want equality and justice for black folks.”

Wow, who knew all that was included in wokeness?

Last month, Bush proposed a $14 trillion resolution for Reparations. She wants black people to receive compensation for the legacy of slavery and racism in the United States. People who never enslaved anyone should pay off people who were never enslaved.

I say if you want innocent people to give you trillions, you’re the racist.

It’s similar to what Joe Biden said to Charlamagne the God. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” That’s why we picked the title. The Left wants to make anything you disagree with them on a racial matter. They don’t care how they demean black people to do it. For example, they said black people aren’t capable of getting photo IDs and that’s why you can’t require photo IDs to vote. That’s insulting, but it works.

