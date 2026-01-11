Irony of Ironies! Capitalists Funding Their Own Demise

If a nation values anything more than freedom, it will lose its freedom, and the irony of it is that if it is comfort or money that it values more, it will lose that too. ~ W. Somerset Maugham.

Josh Dunlap noted that there are other funders of these riots/protests besides Neville Roy Singham and Jodie Evans, who now live in Shanghai after getting rich off capitalism.

These organizations have contributed these funds to protest Trump’s agenda in general, including No Kings, Anti-ICE, Tesla Takedown, Hands Off, protests, etc.

Other funders include:

Arabella: $79 million

Warren Buffett: $16 million

Ford Foundation: $51 million

Rockefeller Foundation $26 million

Soros: $72 million

Tides: $45 million

They have spent millions possibly to contribute to a color revolution in the United States. That’s why we cannot respond with violence. They really want us to do exactly that.

These people got theirs, but we can’t have the same opportunities. They insist we become servile communists without freedom and independence.

As the CEO of Crowd-for-Hire warned, there is foreign influence in all of these riots/protests.