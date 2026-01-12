14 GOP Who Want to Spend $5.7B on Asylee & Refugee Welfare

As we noted in another article, the US will spend $5.7 billion on refugee resettlement welfare.

Congress is still spending excessively, and one thing they shouldn’t be spending money on is refugee welfare. The bill provides medical care, employment services, child care, housing, and cash assistance for refugees and asylees. The tens of millions who poured across our borders during the Biden years all claimed to be asylees.

Doing the Opposite of Trump’s Agenda

Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah are raising objections to it. Paul, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the funding level ignores documented problems within refugee and welfare programs. He said he plans to introduce an amendment to block the money, arguing that Congress has failed to adequately protect taxpayers from misuse of funds.

Paul said recently that he has no doubt Congress will keep spending until we go bankrupt.

The big spenders in Congress are back in DC, hoping to pass a bill that spends billions on refugee benefits despite widespread reports of fraud. I will be introducing an amendment to block this funding. Congress is not doing enough to protect taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud,… — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) January 5, 2026

Watch as so-called “allies” of the President vote for continuing billions for refugees. I will vote no, and I’ve introduced legislation to end ALL welfare for ALL immigrants, including refugees. https://t.co/DpkiBR4I6R — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 30, 2025

Senator Lee agreed.

As Sentinel reported earlier today, The Center for Immigration Studies has reported that about 89 percent of Somali refugees resettled in the state rely on some form of public assistance, a statistic often referenced amid investigations into alleged Medicaid fraud. After a decade, 86% of Somali refugees are still on some welfare. They are a bad investment.

Republicans are supposed to be the fiscally responsible party. And this is only one segment of the bill.

Susan Collins of Maine Mitch McConnell of Kentucky Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Jerry Moran of Kansas John Hoeven of North Dakota John Boozman of Arkansas Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia John Kennedy of Louisiana Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi Katie Britt of Alabama Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma Deb Fischer of Nebraska Mike Rounds of South Dakota

We have nine more appropriations bills coming up.