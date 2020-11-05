Irregularities in MI, WI, PA are worth looking into since they’re nuts

By
M. Dowling
-
2

There are a lot of oddities in the Michigan and Wisconsin presidential returns.

Take Wisconsin. The population of Wisconsin is 5.86 million. The count only went up 1%, yet added over 111,000 votes. That would mean Wisconsin had a 200% voter turnout or suddenly gained 6 million residents, and 100% turned out to vote.

Michigan allegedly added 138,000 votes, and 100% of them went to Biden. A near statistical impossibility. Allegedly, this has been debunked but it’s impossible to get reliable information. We will keep working on it.

Sky News claimed it’s just an inconvenient fact that Trump doesn’t like.

Shouldn’t someone at least look into it?

Kimberly Strassel sent out a series of tweets about Wisconsin:

She found the turnout quite remarkable.

Is it even believable?

89% or 93% turnout? That’s the stuff of fairy tales.

It’s a big wow, for sure:

Also, in Michigan, the numbers for Donald Trump and John James don’t seem right:

THEN THERE’S PHILLY

How does Philly get 23 277 votes rolling in, and every single one is for Biden? This comes from Five Thirty Eight.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. It’s been said the massive ballots suddenly found had ONLY the Presidential choice and no down the ballot votes. It was done by comparing the increase in Biden vote, but none added down the ballot.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.