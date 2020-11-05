Irregularities in MI, WI, PA are worth looking into since they’re nuts

There are a lot of oddities in the Michigan and Wisconsin presidential returns.

Take Wisconsin. The population of Wisconsin is 5.86 million. The count only went up 1%, yet added over 111,000 votes. That would mean Wisconsin had a 200% voter turnout or suddenly gained 6 million residents, and 100% turned out to vote.

Michigan allegedly added 138,000 votes, and 100% of them went to Biden. A near statistical impossibility. Allegedly, this has been debunked but it’s impossible to get reliable information. We will keep working on it.

Sky News claimed it’s just an inconvenient fact that Trump doesn’t like.

Shouldn’t someone at least look into it?

Kimberly Strassel sent out a series of tweets about Wisconsin:

1) I am legitimately interested/confused by this. I checked, and the top number is indeed Wisconsin’s active registered voter number as of Nov. 1. The bottom is approx. what has been counted. That is a (not feasible) 89% turnout. https://t.co/Meb8B9IH0f — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

She found the turnout quite remarkable.

3) True, Wisconsin has same day voter registration. But to be at 71%, WI would have yesterday needed 900k same-day registrations. ( If I’m doing my math wrong–please tell me. 3,288,771 divided by 4,588,771 equals 71% . 4,588,771 minus 3,684,726 =900k) — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

Is it even believable?

5) I suppose it is possible WI’s turnout was higher than 71% (again, not sure where MJS gets that). But that would be wild, given the state’s own history and what we saw elsewhere yesterday. An even an 80% turnout would still require HUGE same-day registration. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

7) So, more. I compared some vote totals to voter registration–by county. Nearly every county i’ve looked at so far–left and right–registered turnout of 89% or higher. (several at 93%) I suppose its possible–but still seems extraordinary. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

89% or 93% turnout? That’s the stuff of fairy tales.

8) I think high voter turnout is great, and if WI truly did this, wow. I only question it because it is so strikingly at odds with any other state. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

It’s a big wow, for sure:

9)One thing that makes more sense is if MSP number of 71% if referring to voting-eligible population (rather than registered voters). But still, wow–89% turnout of registered voters…. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

Also, in Michigan, the numbers for Donald Trump and John James don’t seem right:

Yes, this was always a bit weird. Antrim went for Trump by 62.4% in 2016–yet suddenly we were told it had gone by for Biden by that amount this time.

Also an important reminder that the canvassing process can sometimes throw up some big vote changes, as mistakes are found. https://t.co/Bd1Hc1ewkB — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

THEN THERE’S PHILLY

How does Philly get 23 277 votes rolling in, and every single one is for Biden? This comes from Five Thirty Eight.

Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported:

-23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden

-about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden *With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points. https://t.co/zspxaPkzKs — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020