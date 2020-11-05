Fox News Host Chris Wallace Smears Donald Trump

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Fox News host Chris Wallace attacked President Donald Trump for claiming that he won the election prematurely in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Trump did it after Biden suggested he would win.

Wallace described the presidential race as an “extremely flammable situation,” adding that “the president just threw a match on it,” according to The NY Times.

