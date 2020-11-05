Fox News Host Chris Wallace Smears Donald Trump

President Trump jumped the gun, claiming he won.

“We were getting ready to win this election; frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said. “This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation.”

Wallace, as usual, disagreed with the President.

“He hasn’t won these states. Nobody is saying he won these states,” he said. “The states haven’t said he’s won.”

The host also didn’t like Trump saying, “We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

“Voting to stop, yes, but vote-counting?” Wallace said, according to Yahoo News. “You know, these states, by state law, all have the opportunity, and states routinely are unable to count votes by election night or early into the morning of the day after the election, and it goes on for days.”

Wallace doesn’t believe Trump can win in court.

“I don’t know if he literally meant that he’s gonna try to stop the counting of the vote, but I would think that would be extremely inflammatory, and frankly, I don’t think it’s something the courts will allow,” Wallace said.

Wallace is feisty, coming off his horrendous performance as a moderator during the first presidential debate. He blamed the President for his excessive interruptions, but it wouldn’t have happened if Wallace knew how to moderate.

The Fox host gets undeserved accolades partly because his father was renowned, and party because Fox promoted him.

I am so over Fox and Chris Wallace.

Did you watch Fox last night? I tried watching Fox News and Fox Business, and I found them boring. And when they didn’t call Florida, I was disgusted. The person who was calling the elections, Arlan or something, was awful. Tell me what you thought. Am I the only one who can’t watch much of Fox any longer? I don’t trust them. They’re another CNN, although they still have some good shows in the evenings.