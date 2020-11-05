Complete fool poised to win the presidency

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The media has decided that Joe Biden, a corrupt and befuddled senior citizen must become the President of the United States. They have also decided you must not question it in any way and must believe no cheating took place.

Does anyone see Joe Biden communicating with world leaders? His running mate can’t either.

This clown is the guy the media is shoving down our throats:

And what the heck does this mean — he will rule as an American President? You mean he didn’t run for President of Ukraine?

