Irresponsible Liz Declares Donald Trump a Criminal Over J6

Liz Cheney seems to think she has the right to declare someone guilty. Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are willing Pelosi puppets on the J6 witch hunt committee because they hate Donald Trump. She claims he committed a crime after ignoring evidence. Meanwhile, it was Speaker Pelosi who was in charge of security at the Capitol.

During an appearance on CNN with Jake Tapper, Cheney once again spread the lie that Trump did nothing to stop the riot.

“The president of the United States ensures the laws are faithfully executed; he’s responsible for the security of the branches. So for the President to, either through his action or inaction, for example, attempt to impede or obstruct the counting of electoral votes, which is an official function of Congress, the committee is looking at that, whether what he did constitutes that kind of a crime,” the Wyoming Republican said. “But certainly it’s dereliction of duty.”

It was Pelosi’s job to stop or prevent the riot in the first place. The House Sgt. at Arms, Paul Irving, reports directly to Pelosi.

And what about the 10,000 National Guard Donald Trump offered?

Call Pelosi before the committee and get her hidden correspondence from the day.

