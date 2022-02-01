Drunk Driver Who Killed a 19-Year-Old Can’t Be Deported

The Biden administration rescinded the deportation of a Mexican illegal immigrant who killed a 19-year-old woman while driving drunk. The administration doesn’t want removals. Killing Americans is okay. Actually, they want Americans killed or they wouldn’t make this decision.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created new rules in September changing the priority of what illegal immigrant criminals to deport.

That means an illegal alien who allegedly killed a 19-year-old woman in a hit-and-run car crash in Texas in November 2020 will no longer face deportation. We get to keep this criminal.

Mayorkas claims the new rules will focus on immigrants who pose national security or public safety risk or who are recent border jumpers. He always has some ridiculous excuse.

ICE said less severe criminal record detainers – or requests for deportation – are no longer considered ‘priority lifts’.

Mayorkas, ICE says, doesn’t see them as important targets. We’re willing to guess the 19-year-old’s family thinks he’s an important target.

Mayorkas insisted being in the country illegally is not reason enough to be deported.

“The fact an individual is a removable noncitizen, therefore, should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them,” the DHS head told immigration enforcement agents and officers.

“We will use our discretion and focus our enforcement resources in a more targeted way. Justice and our country’s well-being require it,” he added. Mayorkas is breaking the law and not abiding by his oath of office. He should be prosecuted or impeached.

