““Moron” Investigators of the Internet”

We have a few cases of very annoying fabricated stories by fake investigators.

One of the Krassenstein twins, who Eugyppius calls “really f*king stupid,” is using the many times debunked claim to trash President Trump as a rapise and potential murderer.

The call Krassenstein refers to was from a mentally deranged woman who was obviously lying. Under sworn testimony, the fake victim retracted her statements in the Guiffre et al trial. The FBI investigated and found no evidence. The woman later killed herself because she was mentally ill.

The tip concluded by linking Hillary to the Oklahoma City bombing.

But Krassenstein is trying to make a case because he is very stupid and thinks you are too.

MASSIVE BREAKING: Anonymous lunatic calls the FBI sometime in 2020 and alleges all manner of unsubstantiated things, this guy finds the protocol and thinks it means anything, because he is really, really fucking stupid. https://t.co/NZHWu1NpwN — eugyppius (@eugyppius1) December 23, 2025

Epstein died August 10, 2019, while imprisoned in New York City. That’s a good place to start in assuming this is a fake letter to Larry Nassar.

People are such morons. This letter was postmarked August 13, 2019 — after Epstein was dead — and was sent from Northern Virginia. Other than that, totally legit https://t.co/oPt2AgVmi7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2025

Alex Jones had to debunk this:

BREAKING: Candace Owens Has Been Caught Red-Handed Falsely Claiming That Nevada Congressman Amodei Took Part In A Secret Meeting At Fort Huachuca Army Base In Arizona The Day Before Charlie Kirk's Death! The Public Instantly Pointed Out That Rep. Amodei Could Be Observed… pic.twitter.com/OMnXTMlDYP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 23, 2025

Then Candace claimed he missed the first two roll calls. Fine, but he was still in DC. The transponder garbage was also debunked. Candace just makes up stuff. Her whistleblowers are nutjobs. I have no idea what her motives are, although I could guess at it. However, I don’t need to. She’s hurting people, and she needs to stop. I wouldn’t classify her as a moron. She is quite clever, and I used to like her a lot.