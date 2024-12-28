Is It Legal for Candidates to Spend Millions to Buy Endorsements?

Here’s a question: is it illegal for Kamala Harris to buy endorsements from top celebrities? Verify This says it’s not illegal. However, aren’t the ethics of it a bit sketchy? Many voters don’t know the candidate bought endorsements. It comes out after the election in the financial disclosures.

If you have enough money, you can pile up endorsements from all the most popular people in the country.

It doesn’t seem like a good ethic for America.

According to VerifyThis, there’s no law against paying people to endorse a political campaign, but candidates must disclose the payment publicly.

A spokesperson told VERIFY, “No provisions in the FEC rules specifically address paid endorsements of federal candidates.”

Campaigns for state or local office are governed by the laws in those jurisdictions, not the FEC, and so may have different requirements depending on where they are.

Federal candidates must legally disclose all payments, including those made in exchange for endorsements. The Federal Election Campaign Act requires campaigns for federal office to file regular reports on where their money comes from and where it goes.

That report has to include the name and address of any “person to whom an expenditure… more than $200… is made… together with the date, amount, and purpose of such… expenditure.”

