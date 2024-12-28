It’s War! Elon Says, “F Yourself in the Face” Over Meritocracy

Oh boy, the bats are flying from the belfries over H1-B visas. Both sides make good points and should listen to each other. Every visa program is abused, and we need to cut some of them or find a way to protect them from distortion, if possible.

Elon and Vivek are not presidents, and they can’t do anything about it. They can talk, but they can’t do anything.

Vivek could have phrased it better, stumbling into a mess. However, he made a point that our culture has reduced the number of top people. Some of our schools and certainly our media are dumbing us down. If you look at what the schools in the city teach and who’s teaching, you’ll understand. DEI and CRT are destroying meritocracy, which is what sets Elon off.

Look at Europe, where it is even worse. They haven’t invented anything of note for eighty years.

Everyone Gets a Trophy

Our culture encourages welfare and laziness, and our sticktoitiveness has atrophied a bit. We get things with ease, and things have made us very content.

We now give everyone a trophy and hand out jobs by skin color. That is very destructive for society. During the pandemic, Pelosi insisted on paying people endlessly to stay home. That attitude permeates everything Marxist Democrats do. They are openly opposed to meritocracy.

Still, out of 335 million people, many are very smart. We have many dedicated, hard-working people. There is also the fact that some tech giants want cheap labor or are biased against Americans. Techs could find a lot more Americans than they do.

When I was in high school, we had a class every year where the lowest IQ was 130, and almost everyone was Puerto Rican, and some were black. I think there are a lot of smart people in the United States.

Elon Musk came swooping in like the H1-B Bomber because he immigrated to the US with that visa.

Many foreigners come for opportunity and freedom. There isn’t much of that in other countries. It is also true that some Americans take it for granted.

Meritocracy

Meritocracy shouldn’t eliminate immigrants who come to America to buy into the American dream. America First values the best immigrants.

Meanwhile, the H1-B visa, meant to bring in the top achievers, brings in a lot of dolts. We already have enough of those.

Talking about increasing immigration after what our politicians did to us is not good timing.

However, no one likes the H1-B visa as it is being used, including Vivek and Elon. The US is falling behind, and the proper help would be great.

Musk likes to curse as you can see in the clip below, but what he is saying is that he will go to war for the US as a land of opportunity and freedom. He’s not saying he’s warring against Americans.

The Imminent Death of H1-B

Can H1-B be reformed? Probably not, since its reputation is ruined. Cancel it and start anew with unchangeable and strict rules. If politicians try to change it to weaken it, ensure it self-destructs.

American workers indeed have to train their foreign replacements who are no better than them and even not as good. That has to stop. It’s un-American. Truthfully, many of the tech giants are foreigners and seem biased, but they are also not buying into what is important about America — Americans and the American spirit.

On Friday, right-leaning “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams chimed in on the debate, which has largely taken place on the social media platform X, arguing that “MAGA is taking a page from Democrats on how to lose elections while feeling good about themselves.”

Musk, who has defended foreign-born engineers, agreed with Adams and said, “Those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem.”

Some MAGAs are pulling us down, but Musk could benefit from diplomacy. Some MAGAs are rightfully alert to the power of their opponents. They have every reason to freak out after what Democrats have done to the immigration system with the help of the technocracy.

The H1-B visa problem is evil, but bringing in some geniuses is not bad.

Do we want to import the goods or the creators of the goods? We need to keep an open mind, but Elon and Vivek also have to. Subtlety would help those two.

Elon Goes Bonkers

The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

America rose to greatness over the past 150 years, because it was a meritocracy more than anywhere else on Earth. I will fight to my last drop of blood to ensure that it remains that land of freedom and opportunity. https://t.co/IYfbxzwOMm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

55% of billion dollar+ tech companies were started by immigrants. Google + Intel + Tesla were all founded or built by immigrants. They employ 400,000+ people collectively. Percentage of workforce allowed to be H1-B is effectively capped at 15% for big tech companies. The… https://t.co/MiADyjY7AK — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) December 28, 2024

Scott Jennings Says We Need Some People Like Elon.

NEW: CNN’s Scott Jennings says having immigrants like Elon Musk in America is a good thing, says he is sorry if that hurts some people’s feelings. “I’m sorry if people had their feelings hurt but…” “This country needs people like Elon Musk to create, to innovate, to… pic.twitter.com/mXiXZ3ekSB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 28, 2024

Laura Loomer

Regarding the situation with Laura Loomer, she made a mistake. Laura doxxed the wrong person on X on Christmas. The reduction of reach automatically kicks in when credible people repeatedly block or mute an account.

She has also been on a rampage against Vivek and Elon and keeps predicting the end of their relationship with Donald Trump. It’s not helpful.

Yikes! Laura Loomer doxed the wrong person. Will she apologize? https://t.co/4s2twVsSaM — TRM MAGA (@TRM81611) December 26, 2024

