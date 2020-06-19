Is the Fascistic-Leaning “Cultural Revolution” Beginning to “Eat its Own”?

by Frank Salvatore

There may be signs the fascistic leaning “cultural revolution” may be starting to devour some of its own. Here are three examples.

Late-night host and hater of all things Trump, Jimmy Kimmel has decided to take 3 months off. “I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years.” Sounds like the kind of excuse, especially given he’s already been broadcasting from home for months, Jim would have made into a running joke if a politician he didn’t like tried using it.

Could be there’s something else afoot here. Apparently some old videos of Kimmel in blackface mocking NBA superstar Karl Malone have resurfaced. They were from Jimmy’s ofttimes extremely raunchy “The Man Show”, which ran for 5 years. Perhaps attempting to whistle past this particular PC graveyard, Kimmel claimed “There’s nothing wrong with me, my family is healthy, I’m healthy.” And who would know that better than Jimmy? He’s been locked down with the same crew he needs to “spend even more time with”, for how many days?

Shock Jock Howard Stern is also having to deal with some racist blasts from his controversial past. Howard not only went blackface but was quick to use the “N-word”, and other racial slurs, some people might consider even more demeaning.

Stern denied doing any of that sort of thing until an archived video popped up showing the really vile skit. The irony here is, it seems, Howard’s good buddy, Jimmy Kimmel has been a strong influence in turning Stern against President Trump and his supporters. Maybe, if Howard doesn’t want to spend more time with his own family, he can spend time with Kimmel’s.

Perhaps one of the first “revolutionaries” to be figuratively drowned in the “movement’s” own whirlpool was Cheryl Selby. She’s the ultra-progressive, Democrat mayor of the city of Olympia, located in Washington state.

This gal checked all the right boxes, not only giving her full support to the Black Lives Matter movement but kneeling before the group at a public rally. For her trouble, BLM trashed downtown Olympia and engaged in violent, destructive behavior, such as smashing windows, burning flags, and then targeted Selby’s home.

The group spray-painted the front of the mayor’s house with “BLM” and “racist”. Ms. Selby told a reporter, “It was kind of ironic to see [the vandal] struggle to find space on the wall next to my pride flag and my other Black Lives Matter poster, but she found room.” The mayor went on, “I’m really trying to process this. It’s like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair.”

Revolutions are very rarely fair Cheryl. The most radical ones, The Russian and French Revolutions, wound up eliminating many of their own. You, Kimmel, and Stern may be among the first, basically benign offerings.

Cameras capture someone spray paint Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby’s home, writing: “BLM,” “racist” and “abolish.” I have the mayor’s reaction on @KIRO7Seattle LIVE at 5:05pm. pic.twitter.com/GyXO7T1v7W — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyKIRO7) June 15, 2020

Who is safe? Historian Victor Davis Hanson explains what happens to cultural revolutions or not:

